Court beat

From Oct. 14-18, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed six cases related to criminal matters for a total of 646 cases so far this year.
Of the total 646 filings for 2019, 366 have been for people charged with misdemeanors, 153 have been for someone charged with a Level 6 or higher felony and 111 have been for case-related concerns, such as search warrants, probation transfers and post-conviction relief requests.
Between Monday and Friday, the six cases the prosecutor’s office filed included one misdemeanor, one case-related filing and four cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year.
Michael A. Fortner, 27, of the 1100 block of Bluewater Drive, Monticello, was charged Oct. 13 with one count of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, after prosecutors applied an enhancement for a prior conviction on July 17, 2014, in Carroll County.
Astra Kay Marks, 36, of the 700 block of Pine Court, Logansport, was charged Oct. 12 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; one count of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dustin D. Inman, 37, of the 5000 block of East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello, was charged Oct. 15 with one count of operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony; one count of possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; one count of dealing in marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Prosecutors applied an enhancement seeking habitual offender status for previous felony convictions, including:
- March 2015 conviction for battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, for which Inman was sentenced in Marion Superior Court to five years in prison, with two years suspended and probation revoked on Jan. 24, 2018.
- November 2013 conviction for operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Class D felony with habitual offender enhancement, for which Inman was sentenced in Tippecanoe Superior Court to 730 days. He is on probation for this offense until November 2020.
- September 2008 conviction for theft, a Class D felony, in Carroll Superior Court, in which Inman was sentenced to one year in jail.
- July 2008 conviction for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class D felony, in Carroll Superior Court, for which Inman was sentenced to three years with two years suspended to probation.
- April 2005 conviction for possession of marijuana, a Class D felony, in Tippecanoe Superior Court, for which Inman was sentenced to three years in prison, two years suspended.
- February 2005 conviction for theft, a Class D felony, in Carroll Superior Court for which Inman was sentenced to three years, with two suspended.
Amanda L. Wilkinson, 33, of the 4700 block of Ravinea Loop, Monticello, was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. Prosecutors applied an enhancement for a prior conviction of possession of paraphernalia, which occurred in April 2017.
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.