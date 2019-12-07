Court beat

From Dec. 2-6, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 13 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 749 cases so far this year. They include eight misdemeanors, one case-related filing and four cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
Ronald W. Brown, 72, of the 105 block of West Spencer St, Monticello, was charged Dec. 2 with one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony. According to the probable cause affidavit, Brown stabbed another man with a knife during an argument Nov. 30. The victim, the affidavit states, sustained a large laceration across his abdomen, this after the victim punched Brown in the face for grabbing the victim around the throat with both hands. The victim was taken to Indiana University White Memorial Hospital and later transferred to IU Heath Arnett in Lafayette. A no-contact order was issued to Brown. A pre-trial conference and omnibus hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 19, 2020; a trial date has been scheduled for April 28, 2020.
Charles D. Warren, 56, of the 6000 block of Hodges Drive, Monticello, was charged Dec. 4 with one count of theft, a Level 6 felony. Prosecutors applied an enhancement for a prior conviction of conversion in May 2010 in White County. According to the probable cause affidavit, Warren and another man who has not been formally charged, on Nov. 30, took a silver and red 40-pound propane cylinder used to fuel a forklift from Jacobs Manufacturing, 802 N. First St., Monticello.
John W. Bodine, 19, of the 2600 block of US Highway 231, Wolcott, was charged Dec. 4 with one count of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and one count of possession of hash oil, a Class B misdemeanor.
Steven R. Wright Jr., 41, of the 6200 block of Pershing Road, Schererville, Ind., was charged Dec. 6 with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Level 6 felony; one count of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Prosecutors applied an enhancement for habitual vehicular substance offender due to a previous conviction in June 2016 in Lake County for operating while intoxicated or operating a vehicle while having an unlawful blood alcohol or breath alcohol concentration.
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.