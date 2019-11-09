From Nov. 4-8, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed five cases related to criminal matters for a total of 687 cases so far this year.
Of the total 687 filings for 2019, 381 have been for people charged with misdemeanors, 164 have been for someone charged with a Level 6 or higher felony and 126 have been for case-related concerns, such as search warrants, probation transfers and post-conviction relief requests.
Between Monday and Friday, the five cases the prosecutor’s office filed included one misdemeanor, three case-related filing and one case with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
###
Kelly L. Miller, 42, of the 400 block of Turpie Street, Monticello, was charged Nov. 7 with one count of maintaining a common nuisance – controlled substances, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Prosecutors applied an enhancement for prior conviction of a drug offense — one for possession of marijuana on Feb. 4, 2019; two convictions for possession of marijuana on Nov. 29, 2016; and possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 7, 2003 — all in White County.
###
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.