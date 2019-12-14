Court beat

From Dec. 9-13, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 15 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 764 cases so far this year. They include eight misdemeanors, four case-related filing and three cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
###
Terry N. Skinner, 37, address unknown, of Monticello, was charged Dec. 11 with one count of burglary, a Level 4 felony; one count of residential entry, a Level 6 felony; one count of theft, a Class A misdemeanor; and one count of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Prosecutors applied an enhancement for a prior conviction of conversion that occurred in September 2002 in Pulaski County, which elevates the theft charge to a Level 6 felony.
Coty T. Sheets, 37, of the 200 block of North Prairie Street, Brookston, was charged Dec. 12 with one count of burglary, a Level 5 felony, one count of theft, a Class A misdemeanor; and one count of criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Charging documents state that investigators responded to Pizza King, 211 S. Railroad St., Brookston, for a report of a burglary. During the investigation, a Chase card with Sheets’ name was found at the business, according to the probable cause affidavit. Charging documents also state the owner of Pizza King provided in-store video surveillance to investigators showing a male with long hair and beard, wearing a sweatshirt with a hood and a coat, breaking through drywall from an adjacent building into Pizza King.
According to the affidavit, the person on surveillance is seen walking around the store and taking three bottles of beer and a bag of potato skins before leaving through the opening created upon entry.
Investigators contacted Sheets about the Chase card and visited him at his residence, where investigators, according to court documents, recognized Sheets as the person observed in the video surveillance.
Sheets has pleaded not guilty and has a pre-trial conference and omnibus date scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 19; and a trial date set for 9 a.m. April 28.
Shawn N. McBride, 41, of the 60 block of State Highway 72, Belfry, Mont., was charged Dec. 12 with one count of nonsupport of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
###
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.