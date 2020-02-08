Court beat

From Feb. 3-7, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 19 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 98 cases so far this year. They include 11 misdemeanors, two case-related filings and six cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
###
Grady G. Bolen, 25, of the 200 block of Condo Street, Monticello, was charged Jan. 31 with one count of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Class A misdemeanors. Prosecutors are seeking habitual offender status due to previous convictions in Cass County for failure to return to lawful detention in October 2018, theft in December 2017 in Cass County, and residential entry, in February 2013 in White County.
Ginger K. Unger, 45, of the 10700 block of North Drury Lane, Monticello, was charged Feb. 4 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; one count of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Randy S. Unger, 53, of the 1800 block of North Rolling Hills Court, Monticello, was charged Feb. 4 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; one count of possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Prosecutors are seeking an enhancement to the marijuana charge due to a previous conviction in November 2012 in Clinton County for possession of marijuana.
Kyle N. Schubach, 34, of the 200 block of East 6th Street, Burnettsville, was charged Feb. 6 with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Level 6 felony; and one count of operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more, a Level 6 felony. Prosecutors are seeking an enhancement due to a previous conviction in July 2017 for operating while intoxicated or operating a vehicle while having an unlawful blood or breath alcohol concentration in Tippecanoe County.
Scot E. Fisher, 31, of the 900 block of West Hanawalt, Monticello, was charged Feb. 6 with three counts of theft, all of which are Level 6 felonies.
Walter J. Waters, 27, of the 1100 block of Foxwood Court, Monticello, was charged Feb. 6 with one count of domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, a Level 5 felony.
###
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.