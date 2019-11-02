LAKE FREEMAN — The White County Prosecutor’s Office has formally filed charges against a Chesterton couple allegedly involved last summer in an altercation with law enforcement officers during a dispute on Lake Freeman
Peter Lassale, 46, of the 500 block of Windridge Drive, Chesterton, was charged Nov. 1 with one count of resisting law enforcement – a Level 6 felony. His wife, Renata LaSalle, 36, also of the 500 block of Windridge Drive, Chesterton, was charged with one count of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony.
Both also originally faced additional allegations of boating while intoxicated, but those charges did not appear on White County Superior Court documents. The variant spelling of the last names was determined to be accurate, according to law enforcement officials.
According to a report filed by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Conservation Office Kyle Whitlow allegedly saw a personal watercraft being operated on Lake Freeman that didn’t have the required registration numbers properly displayed.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed Nov. 1 for Peter Lasalle, Whitlow states, “While attempting to stop Peter for a registration violation, he fled by the use of a (personal watercraft). While fleeing, I gave Peter several commands to stop his vehicle and he refused. Once Peter reached the dock, he continued to flee on foot. Peter acknowledged my command but refused to comply. Peter then locked himself inside of his residence and was forcefully removed after threatening us with a firearm.”
Peter Lasalle and Renata LaSalle were staying at a home in the 700 block of Orchard Court.
According to a probable cause affidavit for Renata LaSalle, Whitlow stated she “became physical with myself and (Carroll County sheriff’s) Deputy (Tony) Liggett while dealing with her husband.
“As we were giving commands to her husband, he stated he was going to get a gun,” Whitlow states. “At this time, she approached Deputy Liggett, grabbed his arm from behind and attempted to climb on his back. We then brought (Renata LaSalle) to the ground where she actively fought and refused to give us her hands. She was forcefully placed under arrest.”
According to their LinkedIn profile, Lasalle and LaSalle are reportedly in the real estate business in the Valparaiso area.
Both are scheduled to make an appearance Nov. 4 in White County Superior Court.