LOGANSPORT – A Cass County man was arrested Aug. 14 on charges of felony child molestation of a now-13-year-old boy.
Quinton Andrew Pearson, 26, of the 900 block of West Miami Avenue, Logansport, was arrested at about 4:40 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police. According to Cass County Superior Court records, Pearson is charged with one count child molesting where defendant is at least 21 years of age, Level 1 felony.
According to police, information was received Aug. 5 that the boy had allegedly been molested at a Cass County home. During the course of the investigation, evidence indicated that Pearson had allegedly, on multiple occasions, molested a then nine- to 10-year-old boy. The purported crimes occurred at a Cass County home between September 2017 and December 2018.
Indiana State Police Trooper Andrew Baldwin served Pearson with a Cass Superior Court II arrest warrant alleging a felony charge for child molestation. Pearson was incarcerated in the Cass County Jail.
ISP officials said criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.