CARROLL COUNTY — A Lafayette man was arrested Monday night on a bevy of drug-related charges during a traffic stop that netted a substantial amount of methamphetamine and cash.
Matthew Hart, 44, was taken into custody after a Carroll County sheriff’s deputy stopped him for an alleged traffic violation near county roads 310 North and 910 West near Pittsburg, west of Delphi.
Hart, who was riding a motorcycle, had pulled into a residential driveway and was stopped by a sheriff’s department deputy on patrol in the area. During the stop, Hart was found to have a driving status as suspended-prior and was taken into custody for the initial alleged violation.
During the course of the arrest, Hart allegedly admitted to authorities to having methamphetamine on his person. A bag with a white crystal-like substance (alleged to be methamphetamine, in excess of 40 grams), a large sum of cash (in excess of $1,000), a set of weighing scales, and a methamphetamine smoking pipe were also allegedly found on him.
Matthew was taken to the Carroll County Jail and booked for dealing in methamphetamine over 10 grams, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated under a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Hart remains jailed in Carroll County on a $75,000 bond.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office are continuing their investigation.