JASPER COUNTY — A Chicago man was arrested and jailed Saturday for excessive speeding and other charges after he led police on a high-speed pursuit through two counties.
According to Indiana State Police, Anthony Jenkins, 25, of Chicago, was arrested for leading on a chase that began in the northbound lane on I-65 at the 174-mile marker at 5:37 p.m. Saturday. It started one mile south of the Indiana 25/175 exit in Tippecanoe County. It ended when Jenkins crashed
Jenkins was transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, A Class C misdemeanor; reckless driving, A Class C misdemeanor; and operating while never receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Preliminary investigation by Trooper Michael Risley indicates he was parked at the 174-mile marker near I-65 when he observed a gray 2019 Dodge Charger traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. Risley attempted to stop the vehicle, but Jenkins allegedly shut off his car’s lights and appeared to be fleeing from the trooper.
As both vehicles exited the construction area at the 177-mile marker, the trooper’s car broke down and the Charger continued on.
A second trooper, Dakota Michael, overheard the radio traffic on his police radio and located the Dodge Charger at the 189-mile marker in Tippecanoe County. Michael, who was off duty in a fully-marked state police vehicle, witnessed what appeared to be the same Charger running at a high rate of speed. Michael attempted to catch up to Jenkins, who was swerving between the left and right shoulders of the interstate while passing other vehicles.
However, Michael also lost sight of the Charger near the 201/US 24 exit in Jasper County. That’s where deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department picked up the chase. Jenkins pulled off the interstate and traveled eastbound on US 24 when his car went off the road and slammed into a ditch. Jenkins then bailed out of the vehicle and ran, police said.
Michael along with a pair of other state troopers, also arrived at the crash scene, as did White County Sheriff’s Department K-9 handler, Deputy Michael McKean. He and his K-9 found Jenkins, who was taken into custody without incident.
The investigation continues.