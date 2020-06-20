REMINGTON — A Remington man was charged with burglary and domestic battery after an incident that occurred June 12 at a residence south of Remington.
Carson E. Anello, 30, reportedly confronted the victim at her home even though he knew she had a protective order against him, according to Jasper County Police Department officials.
When the victim told Anello to go home, he allegedly refused then would eventually force his way into the residence. Once inside, the victim said Anello began striking her repeatedly in the back of the head and stopped when the victim’s canine approached.
Anello then pinned the canine to the ground, telling it, “I’ll kill you, too,” before getting back up off the floor and striking the victim again, according to police. Eventually, Anello stopped striking her and fled the scene.
The victim suffered multiple bumps to the back of the head and told JCSO deputies that her head hurt and she felt dizzy. Deputies summoned the Remington ambulance service and the victim was transported to an area hospital.
Anello was later found under a bed at his residence. He was taken into custody after being medically cleared and taken to the Jasper County Detention Center.
He is being charged with burglary resulting in bodily injury (Level 3 felony), domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury (Level 6 felony) and invasion of privacy (Class A misdemeanor).
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.