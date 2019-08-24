INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding 18 grants through the Rural Energy for America Program for projects throughout Indiana to reduce energy costs for farmers, ag producers and rural-based businesses and institutions.
Three of those recipients are in Wolcott, Francesville and Delphi.
“USDA is committed to increasing economic development in Indiana’s rural communities,” said Michael Dora, Indiana’s rural development director. “The projects will use the federal funds to help lower energy costs and improve the business’ bottom line.”
Dora’s announcement is in coordination with Rural Business-Cooperative Service Administrator Bette Brand’s announcement that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding $9.3 million in grants for projects to reduce energy costs. Congress appropriated $50 million for REAP grants and loan guarantees in fiscal year 2019. USDA will make additional funding announcements in the REAP program in coming weeks.
Recipients can use REAP funding for a variety of needs, such as conducting energy audits and installing renewable energy systems such as biomass, geothermal, hydropower and solar. Funds also can be used to make energy efficiency improvements to heating, ventilation and cooling systems; insulation; and lighting and refrigeration. Listed below are a few examples of how farmers, rural business owners and institutions are making investments in their operations through REAP.
The successful are recipients are:
JS Farms, Inc. in Delphi will use a $20,000 grant to purchase and install a grain dryer. The farm is a family-owned grain farming corporation. This project is expected to lower the farm’s electricity costs by $4,992 annually. The energy saved is enough to power 20 homes for a year.
Darrel G. Erb, operates a family farm that raises oilseed and grain in Francesville, will use a $12,441 grant to purchase and install a grain dryer. This project is expected to lower the farm’s energy costs by $6,840 annually. The energy saved is enough to power 13 homes for a year.
Furrer Crop Farms, a family-owned farm in Wolcott, will use a $20,000 grant to purchase and install a 37kw solar array. This project is expected to lower the farm’s energy costs by $7,611 annually.