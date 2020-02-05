The 2020 White County Winter Ag Schools will continue through February with two upcoming programs highlighting the ag economy and decisions producers may be facing.
On Feb. 10, Purdue Ag Economist Dr. Michael Langemeier will be presenting “Making Farm Bill Decisions,” at 7 p.m. at the 4-H Community Building at the fairgrounds in Reynolds.
This program is designed to help producers make their 2020 Farm Bill decisions prior to the March 15 deadline, walking you through different scenarios as weigh the pros and cons of signing up for either Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC).
The second program will be Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at the same location and will feature Purdue Ag Economist Dr. Todd Kuethe presenting a “Farmland Market Outlook.”
Dr. Kuethe conducts research on farm real estate markets, agriculture finance, and agriculture policy and works with policymakers, farmers, and landowners make better decisions to ensure a safer, more flexible, and more stable agricultural economy. The White County Ag Winter Schools are free to attend and are presented by the Purdue Cooperative Extension Service of White County.
Calling All Potential White County Master Gardener’s
It has been four years since White County has hosted a Master Gardener program, so I will be gauging interest in the coming months to see if demand has built up enough to once again offer the program in the fall 2020.
Participating in a Purdue Master Gardener Program will entail attending between 12 and 18 classes, with each lasting about three hours. Topics for the classes will include: plant science; plant nutrition; soil science; pest identification, diagnosis, and control; pesticide safety and pesticide alternatives; and care of specific plant types such as lawns, ornamental and vegetables.
Specialty classes may also be offered with topics such as: home fruit production, indoor gardening, landscape design, and yard waste management.
These classes are taught by Purdue University specialists and local experts. Cost for the program is to be determined, but most offered are in the $125 range to cover materials and expenses.
If you are interested in participating in a Purdue Master Gardener Program or have further questions, please contact me at the White County Extension Office at 219-984-5115 or via e-mail at awestfal@purdue.edu.
The number of responses that I receive will determine whether a course will be offered this coming year.
I look forward to hearing from you.