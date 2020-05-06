The CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act was recently signed into law by President Trump in an effort to provide potential relief for employees and businesses who have had their operations altered as a result of the current pandemic.
Included in the CARES Act are provisions for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), which includes farmers. Among things farmers, and others, may be eligible for if their operations have been disrupted are: a paycheck protection program, economic injury disaster loans, economic injury disaster loan emergency advances, a SBA express bridge loan pilot program, and SBA debt relief.
To learn more about the CARES Act and how it might impact or help you, please visit the Purdue Institute for Family Business (PIFB) website available at https://bit.ly/2Sx62KD.
Additionally, faculty with the PIFB will be providing a webinar to help farmers and businesses navigate available disaster funds at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7. You can register for this event here: https://tinyurl.com/y83ma4k4.
If you cannot view this webinar in person but are curious about the information, I would recommend registering and you will receive a link to the view the program at your convenience.
Watching drift and bee-ing aware
With the agricultural season getting in full swing, that means pesticides are being applied around the county, right along with the budding of spring plants.
With that in mind, I would like to remind applicators, specialty crop producers, and beekeepers to stay in communication with one another, as the best way to avoid conflict is to talk to each other prior to applications being made.
A great tool that helps with this process is the website DriftWatch, which can be accessed at: https://in.driftwatch.org. It is a voluntary tool in which specialty crop producers (usually fruit and vegetable growers) and beekeepers can register their production sites on a map. Pesticide applicators can then check the map prior to applications so that they are aware of these sensitive sites and can take the necessary precautions to avoid overspray or drift.
In addition, Driftwatch has some new features for 2020 that may be helpful, including the availability of FieldCheck and BeeCheck as app’s that can be downloaded for mobile use. They have also added Cropcheck, which allows row crops to be registered with the program. This will allow producers of non-dicamba tolerant soybeans or conventional corn to map their fields.
DriftWatch is a voluntary mapping program created by the Purdue Department of Agriculture and is run by the non-profit company FieldWatch Inc. The site is free to use and is viewable by the public; however, the tool should only be used by specialty crop producers, pesticide applicators and beekeepers.
Applicable specialty crop producers are those that are considered commercial producers and have at least one half acre under production.
Aside from checking DriftWatch and staying in communication with neighbors, the most important thing pesticide applicators can do to avoid any potential conflict is to always read and follow label directions of the product they are applying.