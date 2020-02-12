An overwhelming number of climate scientists agree, around the world our climate is slowly changing.
What changes are we seeing in Indiana? What can we expect to experience in the future? How will these changes affect agriculture? Is there anything farmers can do prepare for these changes?
These questions and more will be addressed during the upcoming Bi-County Soils Workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 18 at the 4-H Community Building at the White County Fairgrounds.
Speaking at the event will be Melissa Widhalm, of Purdue’s Climate Change Research Center. Widhalm will be reviewing research that Purdue has conducted on climate change and its effect on Indiana, including the future of agriculture in the state.
Also presenting will be Dr. Eileen Kladivko, from the Purdue Agronomy Department, who will be discussing how farmers can begin adapting to a changing climate by improving their soils.
Lastly, Ben Wicker, executive director of the Indiana Ag Nutrient Alliance, will be addressing how farmers can build a better nutrient management plan in the face of unpredictable weather patterns.
The Bi-County Soils Workshop is an annual event that is hosted by the NRCS, Soil & Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) and Purdue Extension Services of White and Carroll counties. CCH credit for commercial applicators will be available in categories 1, 14, and RT.
Certified Education Units will also be available for certified crop advisors in the areas of soil and water conservation.
If you are interested in attending, the event is free to attend, but please RSVP to the White County SWCD office (574-583-7622 ext. 3) or contact the Purdue Extension Office of White County at 219-984-5115 or awestfal@purdue.edu.
To learn more about the Purdue Climate Change Research Center and the research they are doing, I encourage you to visit https://ag.purdue.edu/indianaclimate. There, you can access data that has been compiled pointing to evidence of climate change in Indiana.
You can also learn more about how climate change will impact our everyday life, including our health, agriculture systems, the ecosystems around us and more.
Also featured are strategies to help combat and prepare for these changes.