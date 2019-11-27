For anyone needing year-end private applicator recertification points (PARP), an upcoming program will meet your requirements.
The annual Quad County PARP Program will be 7 p.m. EST Dec. 4 at Tri-County High School, 11298 W. 100 South, Wolcott.
Speakers will include former Purdue Extension Educator Mike Manning presenting on “Grain Bin Safety,” addressing the concerns with wet grain being stored this fall. Also on the bill will be local Extension educators discussing their experiences flying drones (UAVs) in a talk titled, “Drones: Are They a Worthwhile Investment for My Farm?”
Private and commercial credits will be available with this program. Private applicator points will be available for a $10 fee. Arrive a few minutes early to the program with your license to register.
If you are unsure of your status as a private pesticide applicator, feel free to contact our office at 219-984-5115 or the Office of the Indiana state chemist at 765-494-1492.
Just a reminder that as a private applicator, you will need to attend three programs in the five-year period before your license expires, and you cannot attend more than two in any given year.
Additionally, if you are in need of PARP credit before the end of the year but the Quad County Program does not fit your calendar, you can view other programs by visiting the website: https://ppp.purdue.edu/ and clicking on “PARP events.”
Lastly, one of your three PARP programs may be an online program, which is available at the website mentioned above. If you are not a private or commercial applicator but would like to become one, Purdue offers several training courses throughout the year beginning in January.
These programs run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on select dates with the certification exam taking place immediately afterward. Registration fees are $60 per person, per program, and there is an optional study manual which can be purchased for an additional $30.
To register or for further information on these training programs, including dates offered, contact our office or visit the Purdue Pesticide Program website above.
UAV Training Reminder
Are you interested in becoming a commercial unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) remote pilot or are already flying without the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification but would like to obtain your license?
You’re in luck. The UAV Signature Program will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 at the White County 4-H Fairgrounds, 12 N. 25 East, Reynolds. The cost of the program is $200 per person.
Registration for the program is required by Dec. 6, and can be done online at www.cvent.com/d/dhq121.