You’re invited to attend the 2020 Purdue Top Farmer Conference, which will take place Jan. 10 at the Beck Agricultural Center in West Lafayette.
The Center for Commercial Agriculture has brought together a great conference lineup featuring some of the nation’s top experts on marketing, risk management, climate and crop production.
A pre-conference workshop focused entirely on risk management strategies you can use on your farm is also available. The pre-conference workshop will take place during the afternoon Jan. 9.
Both the conference and the pre-conference are offered by Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture.
In addition to Purdue faculty, this year’s conference agenda features faculty experts from Iowa State, Illinois, Nebraska and Wyoming. Topics include long and short-term agricultural outlook, recent farmland value trends and a farmland outlook, use and impact of cover crops on Corn Belt farming operations, relative merits of USDA’s ARC and PLC programs as you prepare for Farm Bill sign-up, managing weather risk in the Corn Belt, what farmers are telling us about the data they collect and its impact on decision making, and a discussion with Purdue’s top crop production scientists about 2020 crop management.
The pre-conference session (Jan. 9), “Ag Survivor – Strategies for Managing Risks in Your Operation,” will provide an overview of potential risks farmers may face in 2020 and offer management strategies that will play a critical role in successful farm practices for the coming year.
Experts John Hewlett, ranch/farm management specialist from the University of Wyoming, and Jay Parsons, associate professor of agricultural economics from the University of Nebraska, will lead workshop participants in developing strategies that will enable their farms to thrive in today’s challenging environment.
The cost for the conference (Jan. 9 only) is $150, pre-conference (Jan. 9 only) is $50, and $175 for both days.
To register for the conference visit https://ag.purdue.edu/commercialag/home.
For questions about registration fees and more information about the program, contact Sarah Zahn: 765-494-7004 or smithse@purdue.edu
The conference is sponsored by Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture and Farm Credit Mid-America.