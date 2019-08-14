Farmers have spent much of 2019 dealing with the challenges that come with an unprecedented wet spring, navigating fluctuating markets, learning about new production alternatives, and adapting to new technologies.
These and other issues will be addressed Sept. 5 at Purdue Extension’s annual Crops Field Day.
This field day will also serve as a celebration honoring Purdue University’s “150 Years of Giant Leaps” along with “70 Years of Agronomic Progress at the Agronomy Farm.”
The field day, sponsored by the Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn Marketing Council, will be at the Beck Agricultural Center, located at the Agronomy Center for Research and Education (ACRE), 4540 U.S. 52 West in West Lafayette.
While the event is free and open to the public, those wanting to attend must register online at bit.ly/2019CropsFieldDay.
Crops Field Day is scheduled to begin with check-in at 7:30 a.m. (EST) and conclude at 1:30 p.m. The day’s program will open with a welcome from Jason Henderson, director of Purdue Extension and associate dean of agriculture, and Karen Plaut, the Glenn W. Sample Dean of Purdue’s College of Agriculture, followed by a “2019 Weather Update” with State Climatologist Beth Hall.
Participants will then travel around the farm to various stations that will feature: “UAVs: More to See and Learn” by John Scott, Extension coordinator for digital agriculture; “Field Crops Disease Update for 2019” with Purdue Extension plant pathology specialist Darcy Telenko; Steven Boyer, superintendent of Northeast-Purdue Ag Center, will discuss his experiences with drainage and installing field tile; “Update on Hemp Production in Indiana,” with Purdue Extension hemp production specialist Marguerite Bolt; and ”Handling and Storing an Immature Corn Crop and its Implications on Safety,” with Bill Field, Purdue professor of agriculture and biological engineering, and retired Purdue Extension educator Mike Manning.
The program will also offer lunch followed by “Commodity Marketing: Basis, Market Carry, and Returns to Storage for the 2019 Crop” with Nathanael Thompson, Purdue assistant professor of agricultural economics, and a celebration of 70 Years of Agronomic Progress at the Agronomy Farm/ACRE.
Private Applicator Recertification Program (PARP), Continuing Education Units (CEU) and Continuing Certification Hours (CCH) credits have been applied for. Participants wanting to receive PARP credits must pay a $10 fee (cash or check only).
If you have any questions contact me at awestfal@purdue.edu or 219-984-5115.