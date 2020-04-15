We are approaching one month of completely changing our way of life amid the outbreak of COVID-19.
If there is one thing that is for certain right now, it is that things are very uncertain.
One of the main questions we have been receiving at the Extension office is, “Will there be a 2020 White County 4-H Fair?”
The following is a message from Miranda Furrer, our 4-H Youth Development Educator:
“At this time, plans for the 2020 White County 4-H Fair are progressing as normal. We will receive more information from Purdue University by April 15 on how to proceed with 4-H events happening in June (4-H Camp, 4-H Roundup, 4-H Academy), and by May 15 about July events. I will share this information with you as it is received.
“Please know that we will do our best to have the 2020 White County 4-H Fair happen as normal. However, this year may look different than in years past and modifications will be made as deemed necessary.”
In an effort to help navigate this constantly evolving situation, Purdue Extension has been compiling helpful resources for families, businesses, communities, and the agriculture industry. Response to COVID-19 has been a global effort, and everyone has been impacted by the pandemic in some way.
Thus, it has been a team effort to get information out, with all facets of Purdue Extension making contributions including: 4-H, Agriculture/Natural Resources, Health & Human Sciences, and Community Development. The website to access this information can be found at https://extension.purdue.edu/label/44
Just a few examples of content include, for youth: “At Home Learning Activities for Children,” community development: “COVID-19 Resources for Local Governments,” and families: “Maintaining Financial Control During the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
There should also be information for you no matter what sector of the ag industry you are in, even resources for consumers as well.
Specifically for farmers, the Purdue Ag Econ team has recorded a 2020 Crop Outlook Webinar that breaks down the USDA’s prospective planting report as well as how COVID-19 may affect markets in the future. This webinar can be viewed through the aforementioned website or from Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture website: https://ag.purdue.edu/commercialag/home.
Additionally, livestock producers, local foods producers, local foods consumers, and members of Indiana’s green industry will all find helpful content at this website: https://extension.purdue.edu/label/44.
If you have any concerns or questions, the Purdue Extension Office of White County is closed to the public but we are still fully operating and can be reached via e-mail or our office phone number at 219-984-5115.
For immediate assistance between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, call 765-357-8029.