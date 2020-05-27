In addition to the daily responsibilities of keeping an agricultural operation running, farm managers and owners also have to become human resource specialists in their quest to find and retain the best employees.
To help develop those skills, Purdue Extension will offer the “Becoming the Employer of Choice” program beginning June 9 via webinar. The popular program, developed by University of Wisconsin Extension, is designed to improve human resource skills through hands-on activities and interactive sessions.
Becoming the Employer of Choice will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. EST June 9, 16, 23 and 30 via webinar. The registration deadline is June 2. Individuals can register for the webinar series by going to www.cvent.com/d/cnqg7l. The cost is $40.
Attendees will gain effective and practical approaches to managing human resource challenges on the farm.
The program consists of seven modules addressing how different leadership styles are used on the farm; reducing mis-hires and turnover through hiring best practices; learning about organizational culture and how it impacts employee motivation and engagement; identifying keys to create a motivating environment; learning how to effectively communicate expectations to employees; developing skills to provide effective feedback; and learning ways to address and work through conflict.
If you have questions about this event, call 574-372-2340. Complete program information can be found at https://extension.purdue.edu/warrick/article/37211. Purdue University is an equal access/equal opportunity institution.
Quarantine and the outdoors
Does the quarantine have you spending more time outdoors?
For several people, staying at home can be a claustrophobic experience. However, if you do have a backyard, a garden, or have a nice place to walk, this time may have given you a chance to pause and notice some new things around you and become more in touch with nature.
If this sounds like you, I highly recommend becoming familiar with the forestry and natural resources side of Purdue Extension, which can be accessed here: www.purdue.edu/fnr/extension.
Faculty and staff have done an excellent job of posting news and educational information for those of us who are spending most of our time at home or in our yard these days.
Included are informational webinars on bird watching, tree care, attracting wildlife to your property and much more.