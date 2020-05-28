WEST LAFAYETTE — An online petition asking Purdue University and its Extension service to modify its COVID-19 regulations for Indiana 4-H fairs this summer has picked up nearly 10,000 signatures.
Purdue Extension, which works with all 92 counties in Indiana and is governed by Purdue University, announced May 15 that county 4-H fairs can occur this summer if local health officials confirm the county has reached the fifth and final stage of state’s “Back on Track Indiana“ plan. The last stage is currently set to begin July 4.
But for 4-H involvement this summer, fairs must follow strict social distancing guidelines, screen employees and volunteers daily who are working with Purdue Extension, and follow practices to disinfect “high-traffic areas and offering hand sanitizer and cleaning stations to employees and guests,” according to a release from Purdue Extension.
There are also guidelines that prevent animals from being housed within six feet of each other, which may prove hard to accomplish for many counties, while participants must wear face masks at all times, “show-and-go”-style livestock shows and limiting spectators for 4-H shows.
The petition states that these requirements should not be made on a statewide basis.
“These should be made on a county-by-county basis. Smaller counties already struggle with enrollment numbers and getting people to the fairgrounds. Most counties have open air show arenas,” the petition states. “In these situations, face masks, in particular, should be optional. If counties can space family pens 6 feet apart, livestock should be allowed to be housed throughout the fair week. The use of these guidelines should be left to parents and spectators’ personal choice.”
The petition goes on to state, “stop forcing everyone to follow guidelines that do not align with personal beliefs. The medical repercussions of wearing a mask, outdoors, in mid-July could be far worse than actual exposure. As humans we can only make suggestions on what others should do for their health and safety, setting forth requirements that aren’t even back (sic) by solid scientific research at this point in time, is a violation of basic human rights and unconstitutional.
“Tell Purdue that you want your county 4-H fair and you want it your way, based on your county, not lumped in with the state as a whole.”
For the White County Fair to take place, Andrew Westfall, Purdue Extension White County’s director and agriculture and natural resources educator, said the county must be in Stage 5 of the “Back on Track Indiana” plan.
“Obviously this is a very fluid situation,” he told the Herald Journal for a story published May 20. “Our office will be working diligently over the coming days and weeks with the White County Agriculture Association, the White County Commissioners, and the White County Health Department to determine the best course of action for (this) year’s 4-H fair.”
The White County 4-H Fair is currently scheduled for July 17-23.
Whatever the situation on fair week, Westfall said the fair will look different this year. No concrete plans have been publicly released.
“We will be working hard to try and make the best of the situation for our 4-Hers in the county,” he said. “This will include coming up with different plans that will include an in-person event, as well as a virtual fair and different things in between.”
Jasper County plans to make its decision on how to operate its fair this week. The fair is currently scheduled for July 25-Aug. 1.
The Newton County Fair Board has announced they are continuing with preparations for the 2020 fair, while Purdue Extension Newton County is looking into its options.
The petition can be found at http://chng.it/WN5hcPgBw9.
The petition is being sent to Purdue University, Purdue Extension, Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Indiana State House, the Human Rights Campaign, and President Donald Trump.
Purdue Extension is one of the nation’s largest providers of scientific researched-based information and education with a network of colleges, universities and the U.S. Department of Agriculture that serves communities and counties, including White County. It offers service programs in agriculture and natural resources, health and human services, economic and community development, and 4-H youth development.