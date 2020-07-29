As I mentioned a few weeks ago, Purdue Extension will be offering a state-wide virtual Master Gardener program this fall.
The series will be Tuesday evening’s from 6:30-8:30 p.m. EST beginning Aug. 25 and wrapping up Dec. 1.
The cost for access to the seminars is $175 per person. It will include a copy of the Purdue Master Gardener manual, which will be mailed to participants. A digital version of the manual will be available for an additional $25.
For two people sharing a print version of the manual, the cost will be $270. To apply and register for this program please visit: https://tinyurl.com/statewidePurdueEMGtraining. Please note that the registration deadline is Aug. 14.
In addition to the two-hour Tuesday evening statewide seminar, each county will break off for an additional one hour virtual session later in the week to discuss that week’s topic as well as additional subjects not covered by the core Master Gardener topics.
The Tuesday classes will be taught each week by a variety of Purdue specialists and state experts with topics including plant science, soil science, plant nutrition, and pest identification and control. Sessions will also be offered on vegetable gardening, fruit production, landscaping, lawn care and pesticide safety.
The Purdue Master Gardener Program is a volunteer training program that provides a learning framework for participants to increase their knowledge on a wide variety of horticultural subjects. In turn, participants volunteer as representatives of Purdue University.
As volunteers, participants grow by sharing knowledge while providing leadership and service in educational gardening activities within their communities. The Master Gardener program is intended for people of all gardening skill levels and experience.
There are currently over 3,000 active Purdue Master Gardener volunteers in Indiana offering their time by providing educational programs, working with the elderly and youth, helping Habitat for Humanity, assisting with community gardens, donating to local food banks, participating in community beautification projects, and much more.
If you are interested in becoming a Purdue Master Gardener or have questions about the program, please register at the link above; contact the Purdue Extension Service of White County at 219-984-5115; or e-mail me at awestfal@purdue.edu
To learn more about the Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program, visit www.hort.purdue.edu/mg.