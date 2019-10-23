RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Fair Association will host the fifth annual Mistletoe Magic holiday bazaar event.
It will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at the county fairgrounds.
Fair officials said the event has been popular over the past several years. And this year, because of an overabundance of vendors, the bazaar will occupy three buildings on the fairgrounds.
Specifically, it will occupy the two community buildings near the front entrance, as well as the long building behind them, where vendors are posted during fair week.
“We have so many people people wanting to be a vendor that we opened up a third building,” said fair board member Marsha Gratner. By her recollection, there were approximately 60 or more vendors, as of Monday afternoon, from as far away as Lafayette and from Illinois.
“It should be really big,” she said. “We are very excited.”
Organizers are already accustomed to having large turnouts for the event. Last year, the list of attendees reached nearly 1,000 names.
“We have everybody sign in and we give away a gas card,” Gratner said. “And that way, we have an idea of where our crowd is coming from and where we should and shouldn’t advertise. And last year, we used 800 entry blanks, and not everybody signed up.”
Now, the fair board is just hoping the weather cooperates, even though the event is set for early November.
“We’re hoping for warm weather,” Gratner said. “We told (the vendors) to bring their own heater.”
She recalled how, in the first year, there was so much snow the parking lot had to be plowed beforehand. But the snow turned out to be a blessing in disguise, which arguably led to the event’s popularity.
“I thought, ‘Oh gosh, we’re doomed,’” she said. “But the snow was really good because it snowed enough that nobody wanted to go anywhere out of town, and so we had a lot of people shop. And it was such a good show that they came back the next year — and the next and the next.”
After the event’s first few years, organizers began serving meals as well. This year, there will again be biscuits and gravy served for breakfast, as well as chicken and noodles for lunch.
Gratner said the event started after she had begun renting part of one of the community buildings for an open house.
“It was just me and several of my friends,” Gratner said. “There were like eight of us that did home-based party businesses. And we would rent the little end and have an open house for our customers and guests and cross-sell.”
This gave the fair board the idea for hosting a fundraising event at the location. By the second year, it was occupying both of the community buildings. Gratner still handles the event alongside Rich Moore of the fair board.
“Whatever the vendors sell is all their profit, but the booth rent; that’s what fair board makes,” she said.