The Purdue Extension Service of White County would like to invite the community to the annual White County Extension Advisory Council meeting, sponsored by the White County Extension Board.
The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the White County 4-H Fairgrounds Community Building. The evening will include Extension staff and Extension board members serving a delicious soup supper.
Additionally, Extension staff will be presenting highlights from programming activity from the past year. There will also be a keynote speaker: Dr. Angie Abbott, program leader for Purdue Extension’s Health and Human Sciences program and associate director of Purdue Extension. Abbott will be speaking on “Purdue Extension’s Role in Addressing Indiana’s Opioid Crisis.”
A free-will offering is appreciated to assist with our county’s support of the Purdue Council for Agriculture, Research, Extension and Teaching (PCARET). We sincerely hope you will be able to attend our annual Extension Advisory Council Meeting.
Please give us a call at 219-984-5115 by Nov. 8 with your number of reservations so that we can get an accurate count for meals.
Save the Date
Are you interested in becoming a Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) remote pilot or are already flying without the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Certification but would like to obtain your license?
You’re in luck! This December, the Purdue Extension Services of Benton, Jasper and White counties will be hosting a two-day UAV Signature Program. It is intended to prepare participants for the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Knowledge Test, which is a requirement to pass if you are operating a UAV on a commercial basis.
It will also be teaching participants useful UAV applications as well as providing hands on experience flying manual and planned UAV flights.
The UAV Signature Program will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 10-11 at the White County 4-H Fairgrounds (12 N, 25 East, Reynolds). The cost of the program is $200 per person.
Registration for the program is required by Dec. 6 and can be done online at www.cvent.com/d/dhq121. If you have any questions about the program, please reach out to me at 219-984-5115 or awestfal@purdue.edu
For more information on UAV’s, their capabilities and how they might impact your business or industry, visit https://extension.purdue.edu/uav.