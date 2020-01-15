In the past year you likely have come across a news story or article on a new crop that Indiana is starting to grow: hemp. A lot of information has been thrown around about this crop, some accurate and some not, so I wanted to clarify a few things about hemp production and let you know about a program coming up that will help even more. For up to date information on hemp, and production laws that will continue to change from year to year, I would recommend visiting the website: https://purduehemp.org//
One of the most common misnomers I have heard since hemp production began in Indiana, on a research only basis in 2019, is that hemp is marijuana. This is NOT the case; however, the crop is considered controversial because it is from the same plant family as marijuana: Cannabis, and when looking at the two plants side by side they are not easily distinguishable.
Hemp was bred from Cannabis with completely different plant characteristics in mind, namely for the production of rope and fiber and for seeds that can be used for feed and oil. Marijuana on the other hand has been bred based on its THC content, the psychoactive ingredient that gives users a “high.”
THC content in hemp is highly regulated, and by law must contain less than 0.3%. By comparison, legalized marijuana in other states has a THC content of 18% or more. In other words, while health benefits of hemp are being explored, getting high off of it is not a possibility.
To grow hemp in Indiana, you need to apply for a license available through the Indiana State Chemist Office. With the license, you will also need to develop a research plan to tie in with your hemp production. Growing hemp without this license is illegal.
Furthermore, assuming you are approved, your crop will be tested frequently to check for THC content. Previous research from Purdue has proven that hemp is not a viable way to get rich quick, as the same limitations that apply in typical crop production apply here. It will require experience and lots of planning with planting, cultivation, pest management, harvesting, storage, etc.
Another limitation is that markets are still being developed in the state, so growers need to make sure there is a place to sell their product. It is also recommended that growers focus on a particular aspect of hemp production, be it fiber, seed or oil.
To respond to the demand of hemp questions in the state of Indiana, Purdue has hired a Hemp Extension Specialist, Marguerite Bolt. Marguerite will be discussing hemp production, the latest laws, and hemp’s impact on Indiana agriculture at an upcoming program “Hemp Production in Indiana,” which will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Office located at the White County Fairgrounds (12 N 25 E in Reynolds).
This program is free for the public to attend and is part of a series of programs offered each year as part of the 2020 White County Ag Winter Schools, put on by the Purdue Cooperative Extension Service of White County.