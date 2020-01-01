Like many years in the world of agriculture, 2019 had its ups and downs. White County, along with much of the Midwest, experienced torrential rain showers throughout the spring and early summer.
It seemed that just as the soil would start to dry out, another steady rain fell, delaying planting a bit further. Fortunately, conditions did eventually come around and most of the planting in our area was accomplished, and we actually fared much better at this than some of our neighbors around the state.
Unfortunately, once the rain showers turned off, they seemed to turn off for good, and things got very dry very quickly throughout July and early August. When rains did return, they were quite spotty at times, and one farm may have received a perfect, timely rain while a mile down the road the sun shined brightly and soils continued to crack.
By harvest time, no one really knew quite what to expect. Amazingly, much of the county actually fared well relative to other places. It seemed the rain came just in the nick of time and this, coupled with constantly improving crop genetics and farm production practices yields for the area, ended up around average.
A lot of that crop was sold, with farmers taking advantage in the uptick of markets that were reacting to an expected lower than normal supply across the Corn Belt.
One of the things that hurt, however, was the late plantings did not give the crops adequate time to dry out in the field, and lots of crops were sold with a higher than desired moisture content. The rest of the crop went to the grain bins to dry, which is another developing story, as we wait to see if grain markets can cooperate and this grain can dry down and retain its quality.
This brings us to another major story line for 2019: trade and tariffs. Just as farmer optimism was on the rise after several down years, the U.S. entered trade negotiations with China, a major importer of U.S. soybeans. These negotiations have led to tariffs, and China looking to import its soybeans elsewhere, causing prices to drop these past few seasons. These negotiations are still taking place, and the hope is that ground is gained soon and things return to normal, though these factors are likely to loom into 2020.
In the coming weeks, keep an eye out for programming offered by Purdue Extension to assist with some of these issues. Upcoming programs will focus on pest management, hemp production, the new farm bill, market outlooks, adapting your soil to a changing climate, and more.
As always, if you have specific issues or questions you need to address, you can reach out to me at 219-984-5115 or awestfal@purdue.edu.