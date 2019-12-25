The holiday season is a wonderful time of the year to reflect, spend time with loved ones, and to truly eat, drink and be merry.
It is also a time to give thanks. In the context of my job as an agriculture and natural resources educator, a few of the things I am thankful for are food security, clean water to drink, and clear air to breath, things that an alarming number of people in the world are not so lucky to have, many of which may be closer to us than we realize.
I bring this up as a reminder to why we have an agriculture industry in the first place. Like any other industry, the message that is driven home the most is: Profit, profit, profit; so sometimes it is important to step back and take a look at the bigger picture, that the true value of this industry is to feed the world and to do so while preserving our resources for future generations.
Agriculture is a stressful industry to be in. It is a lot of hard work, and unfortunately, sometimes for little to no profit. Add that to the fact that farmers are leaned on to produce food for more than 7 billion people (9 billion by the year 2050) worldwide, all with a finite amount of resources to do so, and you get a feel for some of the real pressures we put on the backs of the agricultural industry.
And yet somehow, farmers rise to this occasion year after year and it is other factors out of their control such as lack of efficient transportation and storage, education and infrastructure abroad, unstable markets, and unpredictable weather and climates that are driving food shortages.
It is estimated that food production will need to increase by 70 percent its current levels to keep up with demand once the world reaches the 9 billion people plateau. The task ahead is daunting, and there will be bumps along the way, but as technology, science and efficiency improve, agriculture is primed to meet this challenge.
As developing countries catch up with their current inadequacies through education and investments, the expectation is that despite the strain, things will eventually get better.
For those heading on this challenge, it is also important to remember to do so responsibly, conserving our resources such as soil and water as best we can so that future generations can continue to race toward our goal.
And what can we do in the short term? If you are able, consider donating to your local food pantry this season, or research some national and worldwide food-based charities that help those that cannot wait for incremental improvements in agriculture; they need food and water now.
Lastly, always be helpful and kind. You never know when someone is in need.
I hope everyone has a tremendous holiday season and that your table is full of delicious food and safe, clean water.
Happy holidays!