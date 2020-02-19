The White County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) would like to invite the community to their annual meeting, which will be Wednesday, March 11, at the Camp Tecumseh Leadership Center, 12635 W. Tecumseh Road, Brookston.
Registration for the program will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and a program, which will feature a brief business meeting and presentations from the past year’s Outdoor Education grant recipients.
This will be followed by keynote speaker Dr. Fred Whitford, director of Purdue Pesticide Programs, presenting on “The History of Farming in White County.”
Whitford, an entertaining and highly in-demand speaker, has served as the director of the Purdue Pesticide Program since 1991. He has authored more than 300 publications including eight books and 120 extension bulletins, and delivered 5,900 presentations.
In recognition of his significant contributions to Extension outreach efforts, he has received numerous awards, including the Frederick L. Hovde Award of Excellence in Educational Service to Rural People of Indiana, and Honorary Master Farmer by Indiana Prairie Farmer and the Purdue University College of Agriculture.
Tickets for the event are $10 per person. To RSVP, contact the SWCD office at 514-583-1622 x3 or via e-mail, shannon.heidrich@whitecountyin.us.
The 2020 White County Ag Winter School will come to a close at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 with Purdue Forage Specialist Dr. Keith Johnson, who will be presenting “Forage Management Necessities.”
Johnson will be covering several aspects of pasture management, including soil sampling, species selection, weed control, insect management, and more.
There will also be discussions on forage management in terms of evaluating your hay crop and ensuring that your livestock’s nutritional demands are being met.
Last season’s weather patterns led to some delayed hay crop harvests, and concern has risen around the state regarding the quality of some late-season harvests, which will also be addressed.
For more resources on forage and pasture management, I encourage you to visit www.agry.purdue.edu/ext/forages. Here you can find FAQs, information on a variety of forage species, and helpful publications on issues and questions facing pasture owners.