REYNOLDS — The Junior Board visited Bio Town Ag for its March trip.
A growing leader in the push toward sustainability, Bio Town Ag prides itself on its ability to provide high-quality beef and pork, as well as methane gas in an efficient, and environmentally friendly manner.
A point of pride for Bio Town Ag is their status as the world’s leading provider of methane from agricultural byproduct. Bio Town Ag is also proud of its Legacy Brand, which is becoming a mark of quality among local restaurants.
While there, the Junior Board of Directors took a tour of the plant and were able to see all the equipment and processes that have made Bio Town Ag the leader in sustainability it is today.
Alliance Bank created the Junior Board of Directors in 2015 as a means to develop leadership skills in local students while connecting them with businesses and service organizations in their communities.
The Junior Board includes 16 juniors and seniors from Twin Lakes, North White, Winamac and West Central High Schools.
Alliance Bank servces clients in Francesville, Monon, Monticello, Otterbein, Oxford, Rensselaer, Winamac and surrounding communities.