The following are results from the 2020 White County 4-H Fair, which was July 17-23. Results provided by Purdue Extension White County.
HORSE AND PONY
Halter Classes
(Western or English)
Pony Mares (including mini): 1. Hayden Baer, Princeton Township 4-H Club; 2. Greta Wamsley, West Point Township 4-H Club; 3. Jozee DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 4. Andrew Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Pony Geldings (including mini): 1. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Alexis Keeton, Union Township 4-H Club; 3. Michael Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; Grand Champion Pony: Hayden Baer, Princeton Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Mares (over 56 inches. 2-5 yrs.): 1. Shae Keeton, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Mares (over 56 inces, 6-10 yrs.): 1. Hannah Anderson, West Point Township 4-H Club; 2. Olivia Young, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Mares (over 56 inches, 11-15 yrs.): 1. Bryce Shroeder, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 2. Hannah Anderson, West Point Township 4-H Club; 3. Tyanna Watkins, Prairie Township 4-H Club
Mares (over 56 inches, 16 years and older): 1. Jianna Schroeder, Big Creek Township 4-H Club; 2. Katie Pinkerton, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Bailey Kyle, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 4. Jacob Preist, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; Grand Champion Mare: Jianna Schroeder, Big Creek Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Hannah Anderson, West Point Township 4-H Club
Geldings (over 56 inchces, 2-5 yrs.): 1. Grace Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Geldings (over 56 inches, 6-10 yrs.): 1. Willa Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Charlie DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 3. Roxanne Newton, White County 4-H Goat Club
Geldings (over 56 inches, 11-15 yrs.): 1. Morgan Schroeder, White County 4-H Goat Club
Geldings (over 56 inches, 16 years and older): 1. Madison Mears, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Olivia Young, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Cliston German, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 4. Darian Pinkerton, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 5. Damon Gaddis, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 6. William Risinger, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; Grand Champion Gelding: Morgan Schroeder, White County 4-H Goat Club; Reserve: Willa Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Showmanship
Age 13 & Under: 1. Madison Mears, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Nellee Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Cliston German, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 4. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 5. Michael Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 6. Willa Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Age 14-18: 1. Taylor Schroeder, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Jianna Schroeder, Big Creek Township 4-H Club; 3. Roxanne Newton, White County 4-H Goat Club; 4. Katie Pinkerton, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 5. Olivia Young, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
English Riding Classes
Novice Walk-Trot — Equitation: 1. Michael Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
English Equitation — 13 & Under: 1. Madison Mears, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
English Equitation — 14-18: 1. Roxanne Newton, White County 4-H Goat Club; 2. Olivia Young, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Novice Walk-Trot English Pleasure: 1. Michael Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Walk-Trot English Pleasure — 13 & Under: 1. Madison Mears, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Walk-Trot English Pleasure — 14-18: 1. Grace Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Roxanne Newton, White County 4-H Goat Club; 3. Olivia Young, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 4. Hannah Anderson, West Point Township 4-H Club
Jr. English Pleasure — 5 yrs. & Under: 1. Grace Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Sr. English Pleasure — 6 yrs. & Above: 1. Madison Mears, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Hannah Anderson, West Point Township 4-H Club; 3. Olivia Young, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
English Pleasure — 13 & Under: 1. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
English Pleasure 14-18: 1. Hannah Anderson, West Point Township 4-H Club; 2. Roxanne Newton, White County 4-H Goat Club; 3. Olivia Young, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
English Pleasure (Under 56 inches, all ages): 1. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Western Riding Classes
Novice Walk-Trot Horsemanship: 1. Michael Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony; 2. Willa Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony; 3. Andrew Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony; 4. Elizabeth Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 5. Cliston German, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
Western Horsemanship — 13 & under: 1. Nellee Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony; 2. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony
Western Horsemanship — 14-18: 1. Jianna Schroeder, Big Creek Township 4-H Club
Novice Walk-Trot Western Pleasure: 1. Clison German, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 2. Michael Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Andrew Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 4. Elizabeth Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club
Walk-Trot Western Pleasure, grades 3-7: 1. Madison Mears, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 4. Damon Gaddis, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 5. Andrew Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 6. Jozee DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club
Walk-Trot Western Pleasure grades 8-12: 1. Jianna Schroeder, Big Creek Township 4-H Club; 2. Hannah Anderson, West Point Township 4-H Club; 3. Katie Pinkerton, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 4. Grace Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 5. Jacob Preist, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 6. Bailey Kyle, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Western Pleasure — Under 56 inches all ages: 1. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Jozee DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 3. Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club
Jr. Western Pleasure — 5 yrs. old & under: 1. Grace Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Sr. Western Pleasure — 6 yrs old & above: 1. Nellee Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Madison Mears, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Jianna Schroeder, Big Creek Township 4-H Club; 4. Jacob Priest, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 5. Hannah Anderson, West Point Township 4-H Club; 6. Willa Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Western Pleasure — 13 & under: 1. Nellee Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Madison Mears, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Bryce Schroeder, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 4. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 5. Willa Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 6. Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club
Western Pleasure — 14-18: 1. Jianna Schroeder, Big Creek Township 4-H Club; 2. Jacob Priest, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Hannah Anderson, West Point Township 4-H Club; 4. Tyanna Watkins, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 5. Bailey Kyle, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Ranch Pleasure — 13 & Under: 1. Bryce Schroeder, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 2. Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club
Ranch Pleasure- 14-18: 1. Darian Pinkerton, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Katie Pinkerton, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Bailey Kyle, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club;
Trail- 13 & under: 1. Madison Mears, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Trail — 14-18: 1. Jianna Schroeder, Big Creek Township 4-H Club
Contesting Classes
Pole Bending — 56 inches & under — all ages: 1. Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 2. Michael Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Elizabeth Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 4. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 5. Andrew Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club;
Pole Bending — 56 inches & over — 13 & under: 1. Emma Jacobsma, White County 4-H Rabbit Club; 2. Madelyn Baunach, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Nellee Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 4. Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 5. Bryce Schroeder, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 6. Jacqui DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club
Pole Bending — 56 inches & over — 14-18: 1. Willa Wamsley, West Point Township 4-H Club; 2. Jace Gochenour, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Grace Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 4. Katie Pinkerton, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 5. Charlie DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 6. Darian Pinkerton, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Barrel Racing — 56 inches & under — all ages: 1. Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 2. Michael Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Andrew Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Barrel Racing — 56 inches & over- 13 & under: 1. Madelyn Baunach, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Emma Jacobsma, White County 4-H Rabbit Club; 3. Nellee Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 4. Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 5. Jacqui DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 6. Bryce Schroeder, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
Barrel Racing — 56” & over — 14-18: 1. Hannah Anderson, West Point Township 4-H Club; 2. Willa Wamsley, West Point Township 4-H Club; 3. Grace Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 4. Jace Gochenour, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 5. Katie Pinkerton, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 6. Grace Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Flag Race — 56” & under — all ages: 1. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 3. Michael Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 4. Jozee DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 5. Andrew Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Flag Race — 56” & over — 13 & under: 1. Willa Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Emma Jacobsma, White County 4-H Rabbit Club; 3. Jacqui DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 4. Colton DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 5. Damon Gaddis, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Flag Race — 56” & over — 14-18: 1. Willa Wamsley, West Point Township 4-H Club; 2. Jace Gochenour, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Olivia Young, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 4. Hannah Anderson, West Point Township 4-H Club; 5. Tyanna Watkins, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 6. Grace Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Keyhole Race — 56” & under — all ages: 1. Michael Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 3. Elizabeth Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 4. Andrew Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Keyhole Race — 56” & over — 13 & under: 1. Emma Jacobsma, White County 4-H Rabbit Club; 2. Jacqui DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 3. Willa Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 4. Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 5. Colton DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 6. Damon Gaddis, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
Keyhole Race — 56” & over — 14-18: 1. Levi Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 2. ace Gochenour, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Tyanna Watkins, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 4. Olivia Young, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 5. Charlie DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 6. Grace Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club
LAWN & GARDEN TRACTOR DRIVING
Junior Division: 1. Nathan Blume, Princeton Township 4-H Club; 2. Peyton Demerly, Princeton Township 4-H Club; 3. Alivia Pritts, Princeton Township 4-H Club
Senior Division: 1. Avery Pritts, Princeton Township 4-H Club; 2. Colton DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club
Zero-Radius Mower
Junior Division: 1. Dylan Whitaker, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 2. Brodie Swygman, Union Township 4-H Club; 3. Noah Dalenburg, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
Senior Division: 1. Rhett Deckard, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 2. Charlie DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club;
Completed: Levi Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club
Ag Tractor
Senior Division: 1. Wyatt Hornback, Monon Township 4-H Club
LEADERSHIP
Level 2: County Champion – none; Blue – Jacquelynn Hoover, Monon Township 4-H Club
Level 3: County Champion – none; Blue – Gabrielle Hoover, Monon Township 4-H Club
LIVESTOCK POSTER
Goat Poster
Level 3 Champion – Kendra Knoblock, West Point, Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Amos Jones, Making Strides 4-H Club
Horse Poster
Level 2 Champion: Clara Wamsley, West Point Township 4-H Club
Poultry Poster
Level 2 Champion: Jacquelynn Hoover, Monon Township 4-H Club (state fair entry)
Sheep Poster
Level 1 Champion: Addison Maxson, Union Township 4-H Club
Level 2 Champion: Carson Purcell, Union Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Kourtlan Kauffman, Prairie Township 4-H Club
Level 3 Champion: McKenna Wilson, Union Township 4-H Club
Small Animal Poster
Level 1 Champion: Anthony Huse, Honey Creek 4-H Club
Swine Poster
Level 1 Champion: Addison Maxson, Union Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Jackson Lehe, West Point Township 4-H Club
Level 2 Champion: Carson Purcell, Union Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Leigha Crone, Liberty Township
Level 3 Champion: Daisy Christopher, Prairie Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Reece Howard, Union Township 4-H Club
Cat Poster
Level 2 State Fair Entry: Jacquelynn Hoover, Monon Township 4-H Club
Dog Poster
Level 1 State Fair Entry: Charlie Williams, Monon Township 4-H Club
Level 2 State Fair Entry: Murphy Misch (sweepstakes), West Point Township 4-H Club
MUSIC
Recital
Level A Champion: Nathan Blume, Princeton Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Maella Newcome, Prairie Township 4-H Club
Level B Champion: Alivia Pritts, Princeton Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Coreyn Nolan, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
Level C Champion: Kevin Dahlenburg, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
- Level D Champion: Bryce Poindexter sweepstakes, Princeton Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Rachel Blume, Princeton Township 4-H Club; Sweepstakes: Bryce Poindexter
PHOTOGRAPHY
Level 1
Black & White Prints Champion: Grace Hardesty, Prairie Township 4-H Club
Color Prints Champion: Emma Alberts, Princeton Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Ryan Wagner, Prairie Township 4-H Club
State Fair Entries: 1. Emma Alberts, Princeton Township 4-H Club; 2. Ryan Wagner, Prairie Township 4-H Club
LEVEL TWO
Black & White Prints Champion: Hanna Alberts, Princeton Township 4-H Club
Color Prints Champion: Hanna Alberts, Princeton Township 4-H Club
Salon Print — Color Champion: Grace Kelley, Prairie Township 4-H Club
Salon Print — Black & White Champion: Grace Kelley, Prairie Township 4-H Club
State Fair Entries: 1. Hanna Alberts, Princeton Township 4-H Club; 2. Hanna Alberts, Princeton Township 4-H Club; 3. Grace Kelley, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 4. Grace Kelley, Prairie Township 4-H Club
LEVEL THREE
Color Prints Champion: Dean Lunghuhn
Salon Print — Color Champion: Joei Younker, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Olivia Newcom, Prairie Township 4-H Club
Salon Print — Black & White Champion: Madison Mayo, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Kristopher Kaufman, Union Township 4-H Club
Creative/Experimental Salon Champion: Olivia Newcom, Prairie Township 4-H Club
State Fair Entries: 1. Joei Younker, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 2. Madison Mayo, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 3. Olivia Newcom, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 4. Kristopher Kaufman, Union Township 4-H Club
Photography Sweepstakes Award: Kristopher Kaufman, Color Salon Print, Union Township 4-H Club
SCRAPBOOK
Grade 6 County Champion: Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club
Grade 8 County Champion: Keeley Deniston, Union Township 4-H Club
SEWING
Grade 3
State Fair Wearable: Grace Robertson, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Alternate: Austin Pritts, Princeton Township 4-H Club
State Fair Non-wearable: Austin Pritts, Princeton Township 4-H Club; Alternate: Ryleigh Whitaker, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
Grade 4
State Fair Wearable: Emmalyn Stockment, Prairie Township 4-H Club; Alternate: Lela Dreblow, Princeton Township 4-H Club
State Fair Non-wearable: Maella Newcom, Prairie Township 4-H Club
Grade 5
State Fair Wearable: Arianna Willis, Union Township 4-H Club; Alternate: Zoey Wiseman, Union Township 4-H Club
State Fair Non-Wearable: Zoey Wiseman, Union Township 4-H Club
Grade 6
State Fair Wearable: Jacquelynn Hoover, Monon Township 4-H Club; Alternate: Madysen Spencer, West Point Township 4-H Club
Grade 7
State Fair Wearable: Murphy Misch, West Point Township 4-H Club; Alternate: Emma Oilar, West Point Township 4-H Club
State Fair Non-Wearable: Kinsey Felker, Making Strides 4-H Club
Grade 8-12
State Fair Wearable, Informal or Casual Wear: Lacie Lear, Princeton Township 4-H Club; Alternate: Campbell Pekny, Prairie Township 4-H Club
State Fair Wearable, Seperates: Abigail Arvin, Princeton Township 4-H Club
State Fair Dress-up: Sydney Altman, Big Creek 4-H Club
State Fair Wearable, Formal Wear: Kara Biehl, Prairie Township 4-H Club; Alternate: Lacie Lear, Princeton Township 4-H Club
Advanced State Fair Wearable, Free Choice: Campbell Pekny, Prairie Township 4-H Club; Informal/Casual Alternate: Abigail Arvin, Princeton Township 4-H Club
Grade 9
State Fair Non-Wearable: Abigail Arvin, Princeton Township 4-H Club
Sweepstakes State Fair Entry: Abigail Arvin, Princeton Township 4-H Club
SHEEP
Commercial Ewes Champion: Zane Hensler, Monon Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion: Haily Vogel, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
Champion County Born & Bred: Ben Tolley, Union Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion County Born & Bred: Nathan Fleury, Prairie Township 4-H Club
Dorset Ewes Champion: Cale Robertson, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion: Stefanie Roberts, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
Horned Dorset Ewes Champion: Stefanie Roberts, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
Dorset Advantage Ewes Champion: Stefanie Roberts, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion: Olivia Newcom, Prairie Township 4-H Club
Hampshire Ewes Champion: Stefanie Roberts, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion: Lacie Lear, Princeton Township 4-H Club
Champion County Born & Bred: Ashley Williams, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion County Born & Bred: Richard Carlson, Liberty Township 4-H Club
Oxford Ewes Champion: Ava Dondliger, Liberty Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion: Brody Dondlinger, Liberty Township 4-H Club
Champion County Born & Bred: Brody Dondlinger, Liberty Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion County Born & Bred: Brody Dondlinger, Liberty Township 4-H Club
Southdown Ewes Champion: Zane Hensler, Monon Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion: Paige Minter, Princeton Township 4-H Club
Champion County Born & Bred: Paige Minter, Princeton Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion County Born & Bred: Paige Minter, Princeton Township 4-H Club
Natural Color Ewes Champion: Braylyn Roberts, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
ShropShire Ewes Champion: Cale Robertson, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
Suffolk Ewes Champion: Arianna Willis, Union Township 4-H Club
Tunis Ewes Champion: Stefanie Roberts, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
GRAND EWE DRIVE
Overall Grand Champion Ewe: Zane Hensler, Monon Township 4-H Club; Overall Reserve Grand Champion Ewe: Hailey Vogel, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 3. Stefanie Roberts, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 4. Zane Hensler, Monon Township 4-H Club; 5. Cale Robertson, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
Supreme Champion County Born & Bred Ewe: Cale Robertson, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Supreme Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Ewe: Paige Minter, Princeton Township 4-H Club
Tunis Ram Champion: Stefanie Roberts, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
Commercial Ram Champion: Ben Tolley, Union Township 4-H Club
Supreme Champion Ram: Ben Tolley, Union Township 4-H Club; Reserve Supreme Champion Ram: Stefanie Roberts, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
MARKET LAMBS
Hampshire Market Lamb
Champion: Hailey Vogel, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion: Zane Hensler, Monon Township 4-H Club
Champion County Born & Bred: Nathan Fleury, Prairie Townshipr 4-H Club; Reserve Champion County Born & Bred: Alex Kerkhove, Prairie Townshipr 4-H Club
Natural Color Market Lambs
Champion: McKenzie Vogel, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion: Case Williams, Princeton Township 4-H Club
Champion County Born & Bred: Chatney Altman, Prairie Township 4-H Club
All Other Breeds Market Lambs
Champion: Tyler Vandevear, West Point Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Case Williams, Princeton Township 4-H Club
Champion County Born & Bred: Ashley Williams, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion County Born & Bred: Cale Robertson, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
Black Face Commercial Market Lambs
Champion: McKenzie Vogel, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion: Zane Hensler, Monon Township 4-H Club
Champion County Born & Bred: Ben Tolley, Union Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion County Born & Bred: Alex Kerkhove, Prairie Township 4-H Club
GRAND MARKET LAMB DRIVE
Overall Grand Champion: McKenzie Vogel, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Overall Reserve Champion: Zane Hensler, Monon Township 4-H Club; 3. Case Williams, Princeton Township 4-H Club; 4. Hailey Vogel, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 5. McKenzie Vogel, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
Supreme Champion County Born & Bred: Nathan Fleury, Prairie Township 4-H Club; Reserve Supreme Champion County Born & Bred: Chatney Altman, Prairie Township 4-H Club
Showmanship
1st Year Showman Champion: Emma Lamson, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
Novice Showman Champion: Emma Lamson, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
Junior Showman Champion: Paige Mintor, Princeton Township 4-H Club
Senior Showman Champion: Stefanie Roberts, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
Super Showman Champion: Hailey Vogel, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
SHOOTING SPORTS
Ed. Display
Grades 3-5 State Fair Entry: Payton Kestle, Union Township 4-H Club
SMALL ANIMAL
County Champion: Zen Letson, Honey Creek Towship 4-H Club; County Reserve: Alex Smith, Honey Creek Towship 4-H Club
Blue: Jacquelynn Hoover, Monon Township 4-H Club; Victoria Smith, Honey Creek Towship 4-H Club
SMALL ENGINES
Advanced State Fair Entry: Noah Oilar, West Point Township 4-H Club
Sweepstakes: Noah Oilar
TAXIDERMY
Advanced State Fair Entry: Chantz Dillion, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
VETERINARY SCIENCE
Level 1 State Fair Entry: Anthony Huse,Honey Creek Township 4-H Club
Level 3 State Fair Entry: Madison Coy, Union Township 4-H Club
WILDLIFE
Level 1 State Fair Entry: Titus Carberry, West Point Township 4-H Club
Level 2 State Fair Entry: Chase Pekny, Prairie Township 4-H Club
Level 3 State Fair Entry: Blayne Vandeveer, West Point Township 4-H Club; State Fair Alternate: Tyler Vandeveer, West Point Township 4-H Club
Sweepstakes: Blayne Vandeveer
Sports Fishing Champion: Chase Pekny, Prairie Township 4-H Club
WOODWORKING
Level A State Fair Entry: McKinley Taylor, Prairie Township 4-H Club
Level B State Fair Entry: Haillee Price, Prairie Township 4-H Club; State Fair Alternate: Tegan Longfellow, Prairie Township 4-H Club
Level C State Fair Entry: Lucas Misch, West Point Township 4-H Club; State Fair Alternate: Brady Deniston, Union Township 4-H Club
Level D State Fair Entry: Brandon Simmons, Prairie Township 4-H Club
2020 WHITE COUNTY 4-H FAIR SWEEPSTAKES AWARDS WINNERS
1. Fine Arts: Emma Nolan
2. Arts & Crafts: Appolonia (Abbie) Burnside
3. Photography: Madison Mayo
4. Garden: Samuel DuVall
5. Floriculture: Gracey Mosher
6. Foods: Chayse Andrews
7. Sewing: Abigail Arvin
8. Consumer Clothing: Appolonia (Abbie) Burnside
9. Farm/Construction/Train Scene: Grady Tebo
10. Animal Posters: Murphy Misch
11. Mechanical/Technological: Noah Oilar
12. Woodworking: Lucas Misch
13. Natural Sciences: Blayne Vandeveer
14. Agricultural Sciences: Petrie DuVall
15. Health & Family: Kendall Bridwell
16. Creative Writing: Joel Lehman
17. Memorabilia & Recordkeeping: Emma Alberts
18. Home Environment: Gabrielle Tebo
19. Music: Bryce Poindexter
20. Communications: Chase Pekny
21. Cake Decorating: Alaina Wolfe
22. Best Representation of Electrical Utilities in Farm/Construction/Train Scene: Lillian Spengler, Ethan Dreblow, Kailynn Grieger