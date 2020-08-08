The following are results from the 2020 White County 4-H Fair, which was July 17-23. Results provided by Purdue Extension White County.

HORSE AND PONY

Halter Classes

(Western or English)

Pony Mares (including mini): 1. Hayden Baer, Princeton Township 4-H Club; 2. Greta Wamsley, West Point Township 4-H Club; 3. Jozee DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 4. Andrew Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Pony Geldings (including mini): 1. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Alexis Keeton, Union Township 4-H Club; 3. Michael Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; Grand Champion Pony: Hayden Baer, Princeton Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Mares (over 56 inches. 2-5 yrs.): 1. Shae Keeton, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Mares (over 56 inces, 6-10 yrs.): 1. Hannah Anderson, West Point Township 4-H Club; 2. Olivia Young, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Mares (over 56 inches, 11-15 yrs.): 1. Bryce Shroeder, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 2. Hannah Anderson, West Point Township 4-H Club; 3. Tyanna Watkins, Prairie Township 4-H Club

Mares (over 56 inches, 16 years and older): 1. Jianna Schroeder, Big Creek Township 4-H Club; 2. Katie Pinkerton, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Bailey Kyle, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 4. Jacob Preist, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; Grand Champion Mare: Jianna Schroeder, Big Creek Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Hannah Anderson, West Point Township 4-H Club

Geldings (over 56 inchces, 2-5 yrs.): 1. Grace Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Geldings (over 56 inches, 6-10 yrs.): 1. Willa Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Charlie DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 3. Roxanne Newton, White County 4-H Goat Club

Geldings (over 56 inches, 11-15 yrs.): 1. Morgan Schroeder, White County 4-H Goat Club

Geldings (over 56 inches, 16 years and older): 1. Madison Mears, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Olivia Young, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Cliston German, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 4. Darian Pinkerton, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 5. Damon Gaddis, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 6. William Risinger, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; Grand Champion Gelding: Morgan Schroeder, White County 4-H Goat Club; Reserve: Willa Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Showmanship

Age 13 & Under: 1. Madison Mears, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Nellee Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Cliston German, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 4. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 5. Michael Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 6. Willa Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Age 14-18: 1. Taylor Schroeder, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Jianna Schroeder, Big Creek Township 4-H Club; 3. Roxanne Newton, White County 4-H Goat Club; 4. Katie Pinkerton, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 5. Olivia Young, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

English Riding Classes

Novice Walk-Trot — Equitation: 1. Michael Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

English Equitation — 13 & Under: 1. Madison Mears, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

English Equitation — 14-18: 1. Roxanne Newton, White County 4-H Goat Club; 2. Olivia Young, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Novice Walk-Trot English Pleasure: 1. Michael Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Walk-Trot English Pleasure — 13 & Under: 1. Madison Mears, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Walk-Trot English Pleasure — 14-18: 1. Grace Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Roxanne Newton, White County 4-H Goat Club; 3. Olivia Young, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 4. Hannah Anderson, West Point Township 4-H Club

Jr. English Pleasure — 5 yrs. & Under: 1. Grace Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Sr. English Pleasure — 6 yrs. & Above: 1. Madison Mears, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Hannah Anderson, West Point Township 4-H Club; 3. Olivia Young, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

English Pleasure — 13 & Under: 1. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

English Pleasure 14-18: 1. Hannah Anderson, West Point Township 4-H Club; 2. Roxanne Newton, White County 4-H Goat Club; 3. Olivia Young, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

English Pleasure (Under 56 inches, all ages): 1. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Western Riding Classes

Novice Walk-Trot Horsemanship: 1. Michael Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony; 2. Willa Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony; 3. Andrew Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony; 4. Elizabeth Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 5. Cliston German, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

Western Horsemanship — 13 & under: 1. Nellee Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony; 2. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony

Western Horsemanship — 14-18: 1. Jianna Schroeder, Big Creek Township 4-H Club

Novice Walk-Trot Western Pleasure: 1. Clison German, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 2. Michael Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Andrew Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 4. Elizabeth Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club

Walk-Trot Western Pleasure, grades 3-7: 1. Madison Mears, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 4. Damon Gaddis, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 5. Andrew Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 6. Jozee DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club

Walk-Trot Western Pleasure grades 8-12: 1. Jianna Schroeder, Big Creek Township 4-H Club; 2. Hannah Anderson, West Point Township 4-H Club; 3. Katie Pinkerton, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 4. Grace Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 5. Jacob Preist, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 6. Bailey Kyle, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Western Pleasure — Under 56 inches all ages: 1. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Jozee DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 3. Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club

Jr. Western Pleasure — 5 yrs. old & under: 1. Grace Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Sr. Western Pleasure — 6 yrs old & above: 1. Nellee Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Madison Mears, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Jianna Schroeder, Big Creek Township 4-H Club; 4. Jacob Priest, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 5. Hannah Anderson, West Point Township 4-H Club; 6. Willa Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Western Pleasure — 13 & under: 1. Nellee Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Madison Mears, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Bryce Schroeder, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 4. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 5. Willa Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 6. Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club

Western Pleasure — 14-18: 1. Jianna Schroeder, Big Creek Township 4-H Club; 2. Jacob Priest, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Hannah Anderson, West Point Township 4-H Club; 4. Tyanna Watkins, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 5. Bailey Kyle, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Ranch Pleasure — 13 & Under: 1. Bryce Schroeder, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 2. Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club

Ranch Pleasure- 14-18: 1. Darian Pinkerton, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Katie Pinkerton, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Bailey Kyle, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club;

Trail- 13 & under: 1. Madison Mears, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Trail — 14-18: 1. Jianna Schroeder, Big Creek Township 4-H Club

Contesting Classes

Pole Bending — 56 inches & under — all ages: 1. Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 2. Michael Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Elizabeth Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 4. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 5. Andrew Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club;

Pole Bending — 56 inches & over — 13 & under: 1. Emma Jacobsma, White County 4-H Rabbit Club; 2. Madelyn Baunach, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Nellee Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 4. Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 5. Bryce Schroeder, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 6. Jacqui DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club

Pole Bending — 56 inches & over — 14-18: 1. Willa Wamsley, West Point Township 4-H Club; 2. Jace Gochenour, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Grace Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 4. Katie Pinkerton, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 5. Charlie DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 6. Darian Pinkerton, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Barrel Racing — 56 inches & under — all ages: 1. Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 2. Michael Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Andrew Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Barrel Racing — 56 inches & over- 13 & under: 1. Madelyn Baunach, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Emma Jacobsma, White County 4-H Rabbit Club; 3. Nellee Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 4. Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 5. Jacqui DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 6. Bryce Schroeder, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

Barrel Racing — 56” & over — 14-18: 1. Hannah Anderson, West Point Township 4-H Club; 2. Willa Wamsley, West Point Township 4-H Club; 3. Grace Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 4. Jace Gochenour, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 5. Katie Pinkerton, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 6. Grace Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Flag Race — 56” & under — all ages: 1. Carleigh Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 3. Michael Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 4. Jozee DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 5. Andrew Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Flag Race — 56” & over — 13 & under: 1. Willa Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Emma Jacobsma, White County 4-H Rabbit Club; 3. Jacqui DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 4. Colton DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 5. Damon Gaddis, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Flag Race — 56” & over — 14-18: 1. Willa Wamsley, West Point Township 4-H Club; 2. Jace Gochenour, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Olivia Young, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 4. Hannah Anderson, West Point Township 4-H Club; 5. Tyanna Watkins, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 6. Grace Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Keyhole Race — 56” & under — all ages: 1. Michael Elliott, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 2. Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 3. Elizabeth Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 4. Andrew Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Keyhole Race — 56” & over — 13 & under: 1. Emma Jacobsma, White County 4-H Rabbit Club; 2. Jacqui DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 3. Willa Byroad, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 4. Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 5. Colton DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 6. Damon Gaddis, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

Keyhole Race — 56” & over — 14-18: 1. Levi Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club; 2. ace Gochenour, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 3. Tyanna Watkins, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 4. Olivia Young, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club; 5. Charlie DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 6. Grace Melone, White County 4-H Horse and Pony Club

LAWN & GARDEN TRACTOR DRIVING

Junior Division: 1. Nathan Blume, Princeton Township 4-H Club; 2. Peyton Demerly, Princeton Township 4-H Club; 3. Alivia Pritts, Princeton Township 4-H Club

Senior Division: 1. Avery Pritts, Princeton Township 4-H Club; 2. Colton DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club

Zero-Radius Mower

Junior Division: 1. Dylan Whitaker, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 2. Brodie Swygman, Union Township 4-H Club; 3. Noah Dalenburg, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

Senior Division: 1. Rhett Deckard, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 2. Charlie DeLosh, Prairie Township 4-H Club;

Completed: Levi Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club

Ag Tractor

Senior Division: 1. Wyatt Hornback, Monon Township 4-H Club

LEADERSHIP

Level 2: County Champion – none; Blue – Jacquelynn Hoover, Monon Township 4-H Club

Level 3: County Champion – none; Blue – Gabrielle Hoover, Monon Township 4-H Club

LIVESTOCK POSTER

Goat Poster

Level 3 Champion – Kendra Knoblock, West Point, Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Amos Jones, Making Strides 4-H Club

Horse Poster

Level 2 Champion: Clara Wamsley, West Point Township 4-H Club

Poultry Poster

Level 2 Champion: Jacquelynn Hoover, Monon Township 4-H Club (state fair entry)

Sheep Poster

Level 1 Champion: Addison Maxson, Union Township 4-H Club

Level 2 Champion: Carson Purcell, Union Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Kourtlan Kauffman, Prairie Township 4-H Club

Level 3 Champion: McKenna Wilson, Union Township 4-H Club

Small Animal Poster

Level 1 Champion: Anthony Huse, Honey Creek 4-H Club

Swine Poster

Level 1 Champion: Addison Maxson, Union Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Jackson Lehe, West Point Township 4-H Club

Level 2 Champion: Carson Purcell, Union Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Leigha Crone, Liberty Township

Level 3 Champion: Daisy Christopher, Prairie Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Reece Howard, Union Township 4-H Club

Cat Poster

Level 2 State Fair Entry: Jacquelynn Hoover, Monon Township 4-H Club

Dog Poster

Level 1 State Fair Entry: Charlie Williams, Monon Township 4-H Club

Level 2 State Fair Entry: Murphy Misch (sweepstakes), West Point Township 4-H Club

MUSIC

Recital

Level A Champion: Nathan Blume, Princeton Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Maella Newcome, Prairie Township 4-H Club

Level B Champion: Alivia Pritts, Princeton Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Coreyn Nolan, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

Level C Champion: Kevin Dahlenburg, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

  • Level D Champion: Bryce Poindexter sweepstakes, Princeton Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Rachel Blume, Princeton Township 4-H Club; Sweepstakes: Bryce Poindexter

PHOTOGRAPHY

Level 1

Black & White Prints Champion: Grace Hardesty, Prairie Township 4-H Club

Color Prints Champion: Emma Alberts, Princeton Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Ryan Wagner, Prairie Township 4-H Club

State Fair Entries: 1. Emma Alberts, Princeton Township 4-H Club; 2. Ryan Wagner, Prairie Township 4-H Club

LEVEL TWO

Black & White Prints Champion: Hanna Alberts, Princeton Township 4-H Club

Color Prints Champion: Hanna Alberts, Princeton Township 4-H Club

Salon Print — Color Champion: Grace Kelley, Prairie Township 4-H Club

Salon Print — Black & White Champion: Grace Kelley, Prairie Township 4-H Club

State Fair Entries: 1. Hanna Alberts, Princeton Township 4-H Club; 2. Hanna Alberts, Princeton Township 4-H Club; 3. Grace Kelley, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 4. Grace Kelley, Prairie Township 4-H Club

LEVEL THREE

Color Prints Champion: Dean Lunghuhn

Salon Print — Color Champion: Joei Younker, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Olivia Newcom, Prairie Township 4-H Club

Salon Print — Black & White Champion: Madison Mayo, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Kristopher Kaufman, Union Township 4-H Club

Creative/Experimental Salon Champion: Olivia Newcom, Prairie Township 4-H Club

State Fair Entries: 1. Joei Younker, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 2. Madison Mayo, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 3. Olivia Newcom, Prairie Township 4-H Club; 4. Kristopher Kaufman, Union Township 4-H Club

Photography Sweepstakes Award: Kristopher Kaufman, Color Salon Print, Union Township 4-H Club

SCRAPBOOK

Grade 6 County Champion: Gracey Mosher, Monon Township 4-H Club

Grade 8 County Champion: Keeley Deniston, Union Township 4-H Club

SEWING

Grade 3

State Fair Wearable: Grace Robertson, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Alternate: Austin Pritts, Princeton Township 4-H Club

State Fair Non-wearable: Austin Pritts, Princeton Township 4-H Club; Alternate: Ryleigh Whitaker, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

Grade 4

State Fair Wearable: Emmalyn Stockment, Prairie Township 4-H Club; Alternate: Lela Dreblow, Princeton Township 4-H Club

State Fair Non-wearable: Maella Newcom, Prairie Township 4-H Club

Grade 5

State Fair Wearable: Arianna Willis, Union Township 4-H Club; Alternate: Zoey Wiseman, Union Township 4-H Club

State Fair Non-Wearable: Zoey Wiseman, Union Township 4-H Club

Grade 6

State Fair Wearable: Jacquelynn Hoover, Monon Township 4-H Club; Alternate: Madysen Spencer, West Point Township 4-H Club

Grade 7

State Fair Wearable: Murphy Misch, West Point Township 4-H Club; Alternate: Emma Oilar, West Point Township 4-H Club

State Fair Non-Wearable: Kinsey Felker, Making Strides 4-H Club

Grade 8-12

State Fair Wearable, Informal or Casual Wear: Lacie Lear, Princeton Township 4-H Club; Alternate: Campbell Pekny, Prairie Township 4-H Club

State Fair Wearable, Seperates: Abigail Arvin, Princeton Township 4-H Club

State Fair Dress-up: Sydney Altman, Big Creek 4-H Club

State Fair Wearable, Formal Wear: Kara Biehl, Prairie Township 4-H Club; Alternate: Lacie Lear, Princeton Township 4-H Club

Advanced State Fair Wearable, Free Choice: Campbell Pekny, Prairie Township 4-H Club; Informal/Casual Alternate: Abigail Arvin, Princeton Township 4-H Club

Grade 9

State Fair Non-Wearable: Abigail Arvin, Princeton Township 4-H Club

Sweepstakes State Fair Entry: Abigail Arvin, Princeton Township 4-H Club

SHEEP

Commercial Ewes Champion: Zane Hensler, Monon Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion: Haily Vogel, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

Champion County Born & Bred: Ben Tolley, Union Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion County Born & Bred: Nathan Fleury, Prairie Township 4-H Club

Dorset Ewes Champion: Cale Robertson, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion: Stefanie Roberts, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

Horned Dorset Ewes Champion: Stefanie Roberts, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

Dorset Advantage Ewes Champion: Stefanie Roberts, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion: Olivia Newcom, Prairie Township 4-H Club

Hampshire Ewes Champion: Stefanie Roberts, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion: Lacie Lear, Princeton Township 4-H Club

Champion County Born & Bred: Ashley Williams, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion County Born & Bred: Richard Carlson, Liberty Township 4-H Club

Oxford Ewes Champion: Ava Dondliger, Liberty Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion: Brody Dondlinger, Liberty Township 4-H Club

Champion County Born & Bred: Brody Dondlinger, Liberty Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion County Born & Bred: Brody Dondlinger, Liberty Township 4-H Club

Southdown Ewes Champion: Zane Hensler, Monon Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion: Paige Minter, Princeton Township 4-H Club

Champion County Born & Bred: Paige Minter, Princeton Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion County Born & Bred: Paige Minter, Princeton Township 4-H Club

Natural Color Ewes Champion: Braylyn Roberts, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

ShropShire Ewes Champion: Cale Robertson, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

Suffolk Ewes Champion: Arianna Willis, Union Township 4-H Club

Tunis Ewes Champion: Stefanie Roberts, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

GRAND EWE DRIVE

Overall Grand Champion Ewe: Zane Hensler, Monon Township 4-H Club; Overall Reserve Grand Champion Ewe: Hailey Vogel, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 3. Stefanie Roberts, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 4. Zane Hensler, Monon Township 4-H Club; 5. Cale Robertson, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

Supreme Champion County Born & Bred Ewe: Cale Robertson, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Supreme Reserve Champion County Born & Bred Ewe: Paige Minter, Princeton Township 4-H Club

Tunis Ram Champion: Stefanie Roberts, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

Commercial Ram Champion: Ben Tolley, Union Township 4-H Club

Supreme Champion Ram: Ben Tolley, Union Township 4-H Club; Reserve Supreme Champion Ram: Stefanie Roberts, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

MARKET LAMBS

Hampshire Market Lamb

Champion: Hailey Vogel, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion: Zane Hensler, Monon Township 4-H Club

Champion County Born & Bred: Nathan Fleury, Prairie Townshipr 4-H Club; Reserve Champion County Born & Bred: Alex Kerkhove, Prairie Townshipr 4-H Club

Natural Color Market Lambs

Champion: McKenzie Vogel, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion: Case Williams, Princeton Township 4-H Club

Champion County Born & Bred: Chatney Altman, Prairie Township 4-H Club

All Other Breeds Market Lambs

Champion: Tyler Vandevear, West Point Township 4-H Club; Reserve: Case Williams, Princeton Township 4-H Club

Champion County Born & Bred: Ashley Williams, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion County Born & Bred: Cale Robertson, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

Black Face Commercial Market Lambs

Champion: McKenzie Vogel, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion: Zane Hensler, Monon Township 4-H Club

Champion County Born & Bred: Ben Tolley, Union Township 4-H Club; Reserve Champion County Born & Bred: Alex Kerkhove, Prairie Township 4-H Club

GRAND MARKET LAMB DRIVE

Overall Grand Champion: McKenzie Vogel, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; Overall Reserve Champion: Zane Hensler, Monon Township 4-H Club; 3. Case Williams, Princeton Township 4-H Club; 4. Hailey Vogel, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club; 5. McKenzie Vogel, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

Supreme Champion County Born & Bred: Nathan Fleury, Prairie Township 4-H Club; Reserve Supreme Champion County Born & Bred: Chatney Altman, Prairie Township 4-H Club

Showmanship

1st Year Showman Champion: Emma Lamson, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

Novice Showman Champion: Emma Lamson, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

Junior Showman Champion: Paige Mintor, Princeton Township 4-H Club

Senior Showman Champion: Stefanie Roberts, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

Super Showman Champion: Hailey Vogel, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

SHOOTING SPORTS

Ed. Display

Grades 3-5 State Fair Entry: Payton Kestle, Union Township 4-H Club

SMALL ANIMAL

County Champion: Zen Letson, Honey Creek Towship 4-H Club; County Reserve: Alex Smith, Honey Creek Towship 4-H Club

Blue: Jacquelynn Hoover, Monon Township 4-H Club; Victoria Smith, Honey Creek Towship 4-H Club

SMALL ENGINES

Advanced State Fair Entry: Noah Oilar, West Point Township 4-H Club

Sweepstakes: Noah Oilar

TAXIDERMY

Advanced State Fair Entry: Chantz Dillion, Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

VETERINARY SCIENCE

Level 1 State Fair Entry: Anthony Huse,Honey Creek Township 4-H Club

Level 3 State Fair Entry: Madison Coy, Union Township 4-H Club

WILDLIFE

Level 1 State Fair Entry: Titus Carberry, West Point Township 4-H Club

Level 2 State Fair Entry: Chase Pekny, Prairie Township 4-H Club

Level 3 State Fair Entry: Blayne Vandeveer, West Point Township 4-H Club; State Fair Alternate: Tyler Vandeveer, West Point Township 4-H Club

Sweepstakes: Blayne Vandeveer

Sports Fishing Champion: Chase Pekny, Prairie Township 4-H Club

WOODWORKING

Level A State Fair Entry: McKinley Taylor, Prairie Township 4-H Club

Level B State Fair Entry: Haillee Price, Prairie Township 4-H Club; State Fair Alternate: Tegan Longfellow, Prairie Township 4-H Club

Level C State Fair Entry: Lucas Misch, West Point Township 4-H Club; State Fair Alternate: Brady Deniston, Union Township 4-H Club

Level D State Fair Entry: Brandon Simmons, Prairie Township 4-H Club

2020 WHITE COUNTY 4-H FAIR SWEEPSTAKES AWARDS WINNERS

1. Fine Arts: Emma Nolan

2. Arts & Crafts: Appolonia (Abbie) Burnside

3. Photography: Madison Mayo

4. Garden: Samuel DuVall

5. Floriculture: Gracey Mosher

6. Foods: Chayse Andrews

7. Sewing: Abigail Arvin

8. Consumer Clothing: Appolonia (Abbie) Burnside

9. Farm/Construction/Train Scene: Grady Tebo

10. Animal Posters: Murphy Misch

11. Mechanical/Technological: Noah Oilar

12. Woodworking: Lucas Misch

13. Natural Sciences: Blayne Vandeveer

14. Agricultural Sciences: Petrie DuVall

15. Health & Family: Kendall Bridwell

16. Creative Writing: Joel Lehman

17. Memorabilia & Recordkeeping: Emma Alberts

18. Home Environment: Gabrielle Tebo

19. Music: Bryce Poindexter

20. Communications: Chase Pekny

21. Cake Decorating: Alaina Wolfe

22. Best Representation of Electrical Utilities in Farm/Construction/Train Scene: Lillian Spengler, Ethan Dreblow, Kailynn Grieger