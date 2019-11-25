RENSSELAER — Local elementary school teacher and children’s author Shannon Anderson conducted an author’s showcase event Saturday at Brown’s Garden and Floral Shoppe.
Youngsters and their families gathered to hear Anderson read from several of her books, including “Penelope Perfect,” about a young girl who’s perfectly organized life comes unraveled, and “Monster and Dragon Write Poems,” about two friendly creatures who enter a poetry contest.
Shortly before Anderson cracked open a copy of “Penelope” to read, one of the young girls in attendance said it was her favorite book. When asked how she got the idea for it, Anderson admitted she might have felt inspired when recalling her own time as a youngster.
“It may be a little autobiographical,” she said with a laugh. “A tiny bit. I have tendencies to be a little hard on myself.”
That being said, the book is also a message for young students who feel that anything short of perfect is failure.
“A lot of it, though, is just seeing students, you know,” she said, “like, when you see a student get crushed because they get a B, and you’re like, ‘Hey, a B’s still good!’ Or they don’t get something on their first try. And so, just seeing that, it made me want to write a book about someone that was hard on themselves and see that you don’t have to be so hard on yourself.”
Anderson wrote the book in rhyme, which she said is more difficult than it sounds to do well. Between the writing itself and having the illustrations prepared, the took her approximately a year to finish
“When you write in rhyme, any edit you make is a pretty major edit, because now you have to re-rhyme everything that they ask you to change,” she said. “But it was really fun. I love writing in rhyme. I would say about half my books are written in rhyme and about half aren’t. But I enjoy it. It’s a fun structure to work with.”
Anderson thinks kids enjoy knowing what’s coming next, by being able to guess the second half of a rhyme.
“It keeps them engaged and it’s more fun,” she said.
Anderson’s two upcoming books — “Be an Amazing Writing Teacher” and “Go the Extra Smile” — are not written in rhyme. But they still took quite a long time to write, in one way or another.
“Those are something that took me years and years because it’s a compilation of ideas that I’ve accumulated,” she said. “’Being an Amazing Writing Teacher’ is all of my writing ideas that I do in the classroom with kids, like the fun things that I do to get them excited about writing. And then ‘Go the Extra Smile’ are all the non-academic things you can do in the classroom to have fun with the kids.”
Using examples recorded from throughout her teaching career, Anderson wanted to take the best ideas she’d had and put them on paper to benefit others.
“Over time, I’ve recoded ideas,” she said. “To write the books, I went in past lesson books and things to see things I did and remember some of the projects kids loved.”
If the reception Anderson had Saturday was any indication — where kids lined up to have her sign the books and talk to her about them — their love for her work is certainly genuine.
More about Anderson’s career and her books can be found at www.shannonisteaching.com.