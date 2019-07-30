Jerry and Freida Ruch, of Monticello, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 1 with their immediate family at the White Oak Health Center.
Freida is a housewife and Jerry is retired from United Telephone Company.
The couple has three children, the late Linda (Bruce) Catterlin, of Monticello, Larry (Tami) Ruch, of Tampa, Fla., and Pam (Steve) Harrod, of Pace, Fla.
They have seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Family, faith and friends has been the core of their life and their love. They have spent their entire lives in Indiana, but will soon be making a move to Florida to be on a “permanent vacation” with family.
The family will be honoring them this weekend at White Oak in Monticello, where Freida is recovering from a broken hip after a recent fall. They are still falling for each other after 60 years. We wish them many more years of unfailing love together.