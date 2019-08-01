Ken and Wanetta “Pete” Houghton will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 3 with a family dinner.
Ken and the former Wanetta Bush were married Aug. 7, 1949, at Yeoman Methodist Church.
They have five children: Jerry (Kathy) Houghton, of Monticello, Vicki (Logan) Lenahan, of Downers Grove, Ill., Jeffery (Lindy) Houghton, of Saginaw, Mich., Pastor Jack (Candy) Houghton, of Shawnee, Kan., and Valeri (Steve) Frank, of Monticello.
They also have 11 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one adopted son, Kim Whitmer, of Krum, Texas.