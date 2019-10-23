Elmer and Garnet “Debbie” (Collins) Firth, of Reynolds, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 27 with a family dinner hosted by their children at The Trails in West Lafayette.
Elmer and Debbie are both retired.
The couple has five children: Julie (Doug) Klooz, Scherry Shearburn Frank (Scott), Debbie (Chris) Brown, Melissa Firth Bennett (Lonnie), and Jeffrey (Tammie) Firth.
They also have 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family may send cards to their home address of 310 E. Wayne St., Reynolds, IN 47980.