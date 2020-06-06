Mr. Virgil “Bud” Collins, of San Antonio, Texas, met Virginia “Ginny” Dabbs, of Jerseyville, Ill., in 1958. They married on June 16, 1960, in Texas, and started their life in Anchorage, Alaska, where Bud was stationed at Fort Richardson Army Base.
From June 1962, they lived in Greensburg and Frankfort. They moved their family to Monticello in 1971 and settled on beautiful Lake Freeman at 7549 N. Twin Pine Drive, where they have resided ever since.
Bud has been a prominent business owner/operator of Ajax Exterminating Company Inc. for 50 plus years. This is a family-run business and early on you could find Ginny managing the day-to-day office challenges when needed. But most often you would find her using her management skills running the family home. Their two sons have now run the company for several years.
Together they raised four children: Mike and Bobby, both of Monticello, Connie Wyant, of Lafayette, and Joy Majors, of Morrison, Tenn., all of whom graduated from Twin Lakes High School.
Along with these four children, Bud has three older children: Vicki, Virgil Jr. “Bubba” and Patti. They reside in New Braunfels, Texas.
Included in this “blended” family are 24 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. One grandson is deceased.
“We have family in five different states and on two different continents,” Ginny often says with a laugh.
Since retiring, Bud and Ginny have split their time between Texas and Indiana.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, they are unable to celebrate as they had hoped and planned, but look forward to more loving years together.
Please join the family in wishing them a very happy 60th anniversary.
Cards are welcome, but no gifts please.