The Louvre Pyramid, a modern addition to the Louvre Museum — itself dating back to at least the 12th century — may be one of Paris’ best-known architectural attractions besides the Eiffel Tower.
Not bad for an update that 90% of France originally opposed, calling the New Age, geometric design a “gigantic gadget,” “an architectural joke” and “an eyesore.”
While two ladies — Venus de Milo and Mona Lisa — help draw many of the museum’s nearly 10 million annual guests, I.M. Pei’s mega-glass masterpiece (measuring 71 feet tall, with its square base comprising four 112-inch sides) ranks in the top five things visitors want to see when they come to “The City of Light and Love.”
Dan Brown’s book, “The Da Vinci Code,” and the movie of the same name added to the pyramid’s fame (and End Times speculation).
Built using the same proportions as the Great Pyramid of Giza, this coruscating courtyard entrance (repurposing a former parking lot) was part of a redesign to allow museum visitors speedier admission.
In 1984, French President François Mitterrand commissioned renowned Chinese American architect Ieoh Ming Pei, and I.M.’s $16 million landscape redefining entrance opened to both acclaim and derision in March 1989.
Evoking ancient Egypt, there are five pieces to Pei’s pyramidal puzzle. Three smaller pyramids surround the main one, with a fifth, inverted pyramid visible underground from the Louvre’s Carousel entrance.
Pyramide du Louvre has been the object of End Times speculation since its construction. The original brochure (wrongly) touted its 666 glass panes. “Mark of the beast!” and “Satanic!” warned some. “Sign of the Apocalypse!” cried others.
The pyramidal design itself has attracted New Age theories; “a bad omen,” a “sign of the end” and “harbinger of The Antichrist.”
The Musée du Louvre itself houses multiple images of ancient Egyptian, Near Eastern, Greek and Roman deities among its 38,000 objects. “Could they be “working” through the pyramid’s demonic number?” some have speculated.
Likely not, since there are actually 673 panes: 70 triangles and 603 rhombi. The Louvre Pyramid is a glimmering, glass-jeweled beauty, not a cryptic clue about space aliens, astrological signs, or Jesus’ Second Coming.
What WILL be the sign(s) of Jesus’ Second Coming? Noise and light! “For the Lord himself will descend from heaven with a cry of command, with the voice of an archangel, and with the sound of the trumpet of God” (1 Thessalonians 4:16).
It will be the trumpet and shout heard ‘round the world as the One brighter than a million suns bursts through the clouds in fire!
When will He return? No one knows. Even Jesus didn’t know while He still ministered on earth. He said, “But concerning that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father only.”
If even Jesus didn’t know, how could any human today?
However, the apostle Paul warned that we should all be prepared for Jesus’ return at any time: “For you yourselves are fully aware that the day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night.”
Thieves don’t announce when they’re coming.
“But the day of the Lord will come like a thief,” wrote the apostle Peter, “and then the heavens will pass away with a roar, and the heavenly bodies will be burned up and dissolved, and the earth and the works that are done on it will be exposed.”
Jesus taught, “Therefore you also must be ready, for the Son of Man is coming at an hour you do not expect.” Jesus, Paul and Peter didn’t want anyone to be uninformed and unaware of two things: 1) that Jesus would return and 2) that Jesus’ Second Coming would catch some off guard and unprepared.
Many people look for “signs” of the Lord’s return (marks of “The Beast,” clues of “The Antichrist,” 666, pyramidal Parisian buildings), but repeatedly Christians are admonished to be ready always. Life will be normal, business as usual, and BANG — earthly time will end.
There are no mulligans/do-overs. When the trumpet of the Lord shall sound and time shall be no more, will you be ready? When the roll is called up yonder, will you be there?