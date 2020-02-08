Twenty years. That’s how long the Eiffel Tower was originally intended to stand before being dismantled.
Proposed as the pièce de résistance (showpiece) and entrance arch for the 1889 World’s Fair in Paris, construction began in early 1887.
Utilizing 300 steel workers, it was finished 26 months later. However, famed French engineer and architect Gustave Eiffel’s operation permit was for 20 years only, and certain protesting Parisian artists and intellectuals initially lobbied for this “truly tragic streetlamp’s” quicker removal. They considered it a “useless and monstrous” eyesore.
However, after nearly 2 million World’s Fair visitors marveled at this wrought iron wonder, their acclaim brought it fame. When Gustave’s permit expired in 1909, La Tour Eiffel was a beloved symbol of France, and remains so.
Today, over 7 million people annually visit this iconic “temporary” structure, the world’s most-visited monument requiring paid admission. It ranks in the top five of the world’s most recognizable landmarks. That’s not bad for 7,300 tons and 18,038 pieces of puddled iron joined by 2.5 million rivets, beautified with 40 tons of paint, and repainted every seven years.
Standing 984 feet tall (broadcast antennas rising 68 feet more), this latticework Parisian paean to human ingenuity boasts three levels for panoramic observation. Two restaurants provide cuisine with an unforgettable view.
Enjoy a “Chic Picnic” at 58 Tour Eiffel (starting at $50) or Le Jules Verne (a six-course lunch for $250). Or perhaps a $25 glass of white or rosé at the champagne bar at the 905-foot level is more to your liking.
La Dame de Fer (The Iron Lady) is renowned today as structural art, legendary in movies (James Bond once chased an assassin through the tower), literature and photography. At 131-years-old, she still impresses and inspires both day … and night, as 20,000 computer controlled LEDs dazzle, metaphorically blinking, “Bonjour! Welcome to Paris, the city of light and love!”
God delivered an iconic message of eternal life, light and love through His Son 2,000 years ago. Jesus’ words in John 3:16 are the Bible’s most well-known and beloved: “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
“For God” — It all begins with Him. Humanity has messed things up with mistakes, wrong choices and sin. We’ve all fallen short of God’s plan for our lives. But God didn’t give up on us. He had a motivation.
“So loved the world” — That motivation was love for everyone. No matter our race, nationality, language, gender, age, or any other physical characteristic, God loves us all. No matter what we’ve done, God still loves us. He had a plan.
“That He gave His only begotten Son” — Jesus was a gift from God and the greatest gift ever given. Titus 2:11 says, “For the grace of God has appeared offering salvation for all people.” That’s the good news of the gospel. God’s plan was that Jesus’ sinless perfection and righteousness would be given to us as well. God sent His Son to us because of His love, mercy and grace. He had a goal.
“That whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” — God is unwilling that anyone should miss out on the eternal joy of Heaven and fellowship with Him. God desires that everyone would be saved and spend eternity in Heaven.
John 1:12 declares: “But to all who received Jesus, who believed in His name, He gave the right to become children of God.” Jesus said, “Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved, but whoever does not believe will be condemned.”
Jesus Christ: a towering monument of God’s love; a Valentine to us, if we chose to accept Him. Will you be God’s Valentine?