Jesus spoke several times about certain things that would happen on ‘the last day.’
By ‘last day’ He meant the day of His 2nd Coming, which would usher in judgment and eternity. In John 6:38-40 (ESV) Jesus said:
“For I have come down from heaven, not to do my own will but the will of him who sent me. And this is the will of him who sent me, that I should lose nothing of all that he has given me, but raise it up on the last day. For this is the will of my Father, that everyone who looks on the Son and believes in him should have eternal life, and I will raise him up on the last day.”
Let’s focus on Jesus’s words, “I will raise him up.” What did He mean by that? Just this: at His Second Coming, Jesus is going to transform our old physical body into a new spiritual body. He’s going to raise up our glorified, resurrection body and unite it with our soul. Our old, physical body will be left behind; our new, spiritual body will be “raised up.”
The Scripture reveals that our resurrection body will be a spiritual body perfectly suited to be with the Lord forever in Heaven. The apostle Paul agreed with Jesus’ words and timing according to 1 Thessalonians 4:15-18 (ESV).
For this we declare to you by a word from the Lord, that we who are alive, who are left until the coming of the Lord, will not precede those who have fallen asleep. For the Lord himself will descend from heaven with a cry of command, with the voice of an archangel, and with the sound of the trumpet of God.
And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we will always be with the Lord. Therefore encourage one another with these words.
Jesus said He’d raise them up at the last day. Paul said “the dead in Christ will rise first” at the Lord’s return. All this will happen at the snap of a finger and the blink of an eye according to 1 Corinthians 15:51-53 (ESV).
Behold! I tell you a mystery. We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed, in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, and the dead will be raised imperishable, and we shall be changed. For this perishable body must put on the imperishable, and this mortal body must put on immortality.
That last day is a day of transformation, a day of change. It’s a day when our old, worn out, physical bodies are transformed into something new, glorified and prepared for eternity with God. It won’t make any difference how long we’ve been dead, how or where we died, what condition our bodies were in when we died, or even what burial customs were used (embalming, no embalming, mummification, cremation, etc.).
Revelation 20:13 (ESV) says: “And the sea gave up the dead who were in it, Death and Hades gave up the dead who were in them, and they were judged, each one of them, according to what they had done.”
When Jesus Christ returns in glory, He’s going to unite His people with their glorified bodies. The Scripture talks about this as something we should look forward to.
Think of it this way. As Christians, when we die, our souls go to be in the presence of the Lord. We won’t have a new, spiritual body just yet, not until the “last day.” But we’ll still be in Heaven with the Lord.
However, when Jesus returns in triumph, and we’re given our glorified, resurrection bodies, things get even better. So, the Scripture teaches that when we die, although we won’t have our new spiritual body yet, we’ll already be in the presence of the Lord. Awesome! How could things get any better?
But the Scripture says it will get better. The Scripture says we should long for our new spiritual bodies; that’s the ideal, the finished product, and the ultimate perfection.
I don’t understand it all completely, but I’m trusting God to work out the details! He’s handled everything well since creation, including Jesus’ resurrection. I’d say He’s got this!
Does that seem reasonable to you? I’m looking forward to it! If you’re in Christ, you should be, too!