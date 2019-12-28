The following statements from Genesis would be false, if the Darwinian theory of evolution and the origin of life were true.
• “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.”
• “And God said, “Let there be light.”
• “So, God created the great sea creatures and every living creature that moves, with which the waters swarm, according to their kinds, and every winged bird according to its kind.”
• “And God made the beasts of the earth according to their kinds and the livestock according to their kinds, and everything that creeps on the ground according to its kind.”
• “So, God created man in his own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.”
Evolutionary theory, which is nearly the only theory taught in most primary and secondary public schools about the origin of life and matter and the only accepted theory of earth’s origin by many elites in higher education, the news media and Hollywood, can lead to dark thinking with undesirable outcomes for our culture and society.
If there’s no unseen Director of creation, but only time and chance doing their haphazard, undirected thing over billions of years, then we — humanity — are an accident. We have no purpose. Life has no intrinsic, God-given value; abortion, euthanasia, and suicide have no theological meaning.
If evolution were true, then all events are random. When God (or any external “creator”) is removed from the equation, then everything must be random probability and chance. Nothing happens as overseen and directed by an outside being, agency or guide.
There’s no evil force acting in our world, but there’s no good force either. There are only the inanimate godless forces of time, blind chance and nature. Events and actions aren’t leading anywhere. Nothing happens for a Creator’s purpose or reason. Dumb luck rules.
If evolutionary theory were correct, then death is the end. No eternal soul means no eternity. Heaven and Hell are fictitious superstitions created and propagated by ignorant human minds. Therefore, just as animals die and cease to exist, so too do people die. They are no more because there’s nothing else. Life is only physical, not spiritual. There’s no soul, so it all ends at the grave with no hope of life after death. We live until we die and then we are no more. That’s all folks.
Logically, then, evolutionary theory leads to what we’re seeing lived out around us today. If this life is all there is, then live for today. If the grave is the end, then we’d better do all the living we can while we’re above ground. We’d better live for today because there’s no tomorrow. All we have is the here and now, and it’s passing quickly.
Why hold back? Why alter our behavior if there’s no eternity and no God who’ll judge? If there’s no eternal reward, then the reward we get is if we give it to ourselves now. Why not selfishly live each day for as much as we can get out of it?
Life revolves around me and my needs, wants, lusts, desires and fulfillment. It’s me, Me, ME! Isn’t that theme running rampant in U.S. culture?
If evolution were true, then it’s all about survival of the fittest. We’re in this life for one reason — for ourselves. By an accident of nature, we happened upon this earth, and it’s up to us to survive on our own. It’s up to us to satisfy our wants, needs, and cravings.
If we want or can do something, why not? It’s kill or be killed, eat or be eaten. I’m an animal; you’re an animal. We’re all just animals fighting for food, power, turf and passing our genetic code onto the next generation.
Morality? Ha! That’s for losers. We’re animals, and animals don’t practice morality. Animals survive. If you’ve got what I want, why shouldn’t I take it, if it will benefit me and my family?
“The end justifies the means” mantra befits the survival of the fittest mentality. I don’t care who or what gets in my way. I need to survive and thrive.
This is the sad, savage road evolutionary theory takes us down. You be the judge: what has 60 years of saturating our society and young people with this godless, perverse idea done for America?
In 2020, turn your eyes upon Jesus for a clearer vision of life and the future.