It’s strong enough to hold several Boeing 747 jumbo jets! And yet, because Vancouver, British Columbia’s Capilano Suspension Bridge freely hangs between the supports on each end, it bounces and sways as folks walk across it. Scary safe?
Though classified as a “simple suspension bridge,” that doesn’t mean this mid-20th century marvel isn’t well-engineered. The terminal points of the massive cables holding it up are each anchored in 13 tons of concrete. When a 46-ton 300-year-old Douglas Fir fell on it in 2006 during a heavy snowstorm, the bridge’s railing was the only thing damaged. Bridge 1, Tree 0.
Spanning 460 feet, the bridge sways 230 feet above the Capilano River, majestically surrounded by old-growth trees thriving in this West Coast rain forest environment.
This is the bridge’s third iteration. The original was constructed in 1889 of hemp rope — it took a team of horses to swim the heavy ropes across the water — and cedar planks, anchored on either end with giant cedar logs buried deep in the ground. A wire cable bridge replaced it in 1903.
Fifty-three years later in 1956, the modern version was completed as owner Rae Mitchell (the bridge is private property on private land; his daughter, Nancy Stibbard, owns and operates it today) completely rebuilt the bridge in only five days.
Annually, 1.2 million adventurers pay to put their trust in this footbridge with incredible views. As you step haltingly toward the middle, you hear the rushing water below and feel the wind in your face.
But what gets the heart pounding most? You can sense the bridge MOVING beneath your feet. It’s not just your imagination. You can see it!
Dare to look down without holding on? Your head says you’re safe; your heart says you’re crazy. When you’re finally across and looking back, it’s with a feeling of accomplishment and exhilaration, coupled with the thought: I made it! Thank you, bridge, and Rae Mitchell.
God asks us to trust Him and walk through this life with our faith in Him. He’s the original bridge over troubled waters. (God knows a thing or two about getting people safely through troubled waters … remember Noah and the Flood, and Moses and the Red Sea.) Trust in God is trust well-placed both for now and all eternity.
The Bible reveals that God is omniscient; He knows everything. He won’t be surprised by any event that comes along. Isaiah 46:10 says God saw the end from the beginning. We can trust in His wisdom because He’ll never be fooled or mistaken.
The Bible reveals that God is omnipresent; He’s everywhere. There’s no place beyond God’s eye and ear. The Psalmist rhetorically muses, “Where can I go from Your Spirit? Where can I flee from Your presence?” The answer: nowhere. God knows.
The Bible reveals that God is omnipotent; He’s all powerful. He created the heavens and the earth, and holds it all together. He’s Lord of the living and the dead; He transcends time, place, and space.
Infinite knowledge, infinite presence, infinite power — Almighty God is infinitely worthy of our worship and trust.
The Bible encourages us to step out in trust and faith, and live according to God’s wisdom. He loves us and wants the best for us. Yet our lives can seem so scary at times.
We face obstacles in our paths. We look to the left, to the right, up, down, forwards, and backwards and it’s almost scary overwhelming.
But walking in faith is much like walking across the Capilano Suspension bridge. It’s a matter of trust. If we keep walking, God will see us through. He’s promised His children, “I’ll never leave you nor forsake you.” “I’m with you always!”
So, let’s walk by faith and not by sight. Trust the Lord, fix your eyes on Jesus, step out, and walk in faith. Then, when life is over and we look back, we can say, “I made it. Thank you, Lord! I was safe all along!”