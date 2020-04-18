Bobby Wallace is a young Church of Christ preacher who loves the Lord and loves being a preacher.
Some time ago, when times were more normal, he would pick up a hitchhiker just about every time he saw one trying to hitch a ride. On one occasion he picked up a young man who told him how difficult it was to get a ride.
“People don’t trust you. In fact, how do you know I’m not a serial killer?” he asked Bobby.
Bobby started to chuckle and said, “What are the chances of two serial killers being in the same car at the same time?”
Bobby was a little nervous when the fella asked him the first question, but turned the tables and likely caused a little nervousness on the other fella’s part with his response!
However, as they rode along, they settled into an easy, more comfortable stance. Bobby used that beginning to help him turn the conversation toward trusting God.
What does it take to witness for the Lord today? It may seem to be a bit harder since we are confined so consistently to our homes. However, there are unique ways to make contacts with lost souls.
Start by understanding how many people around you are bored, very lonely, and just need to talk to somebody. In fact, this time is IDEAL for introducing one to Christ.
What was Jesus’ purpose for coming to Earth? “To seek and to save the lost.” (Luke 19:10). This is a powerful thought. Jesus came to win souls to heaven. It should not be much of a stretch to realize that his expectation of us is to do the same!
Solomon wrote, “The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life, and the one who wins souls is wise.” Proverbs 11:30 The tree of life was a real tree that existed in the Garden of Eden. As long as Adam and Eve had access to this tree’s fruit, they were assured of life, assured they would not die!
When they sinned against God, the tree of life was taken away from them. In heaven, the tree of life will appear again. All who are in heaven will have access to this tree and assurance they will never be cast out of heaven!
The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life, Solomon said. When we live righteously, we are able to offer the tree of life to those who are lost and outside of Jesus’ saving grace. When that person comes to Christ and begins to live righteously, their own obedient living becomes a tree of life to themselves. He concludes that passage by saying that the soul winner is a wise person!
Every Christian should have a soul-winning mentality. Call a friend, chat a bit about whatever comes of interest to you both. Just make it a friendly, social call. Before you hang up, be sure to make a one-sentence statement with some spiritual thought connected to it. Like, “I will pray that God sustains you by giving you your needs.” “I will pray that God…” can go in a myriad of directions, so that is a simple tool.
Also, you might invite the person to tune in to your church’s live-streamed service, if you have one, or to another service you may be listening to, if your church does not have one. Many out there would like to attend church, but are frightened to go to a place with unknown people.
These services where you don’t have to mingle with strangers is a good place to start for one who would like to “check it out.”
Are you wise? Solomon’s words show that you could be!