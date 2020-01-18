Willis Roby was one of a squad of eight to 10 men who were pinned down by four Viet Cong with a machine gun during the Vietnam War.
The Cong were about 90 feet up a hill that stood in the way of the Americans’ progress. Willis, a star pitcher on the baseball team in high school and the local American Legion teams, begged the lieutenant to let him stand and fire a fastball hand grenade into the enemies’ nest.
Finally, the lieutenant agreed. His comrades fired rapid cover shots. Willis stood and fired a perfect strike into the Cong’s nest. Willis wanted that hill!
Today, and in the next Powerful Words on Feb. 1, I will share with you a mighty powerful account of David’s Psalms 15 and 24.
Psalm 24 asks, “Who may ascend God’s holy hill?” and “Who may stand in his holy place?” Psalm 15 asks, similarly, “Who may abide in your (God’s) dwelling place?”
What do the questions mean?
In one sense, the psalms seem to answer that only God can be perfect enough to abide in his dwelling place, which is heaven. In another sense, David indicates that humans can dwell there with God if they can qualify by the standards given right after the questions are asked.
In other words, David reveals what one must do to enter heaven, in general terms, with specifics given elsewhere depending on whether one was/is under the old or new covenant. More on this next time.
In chapter 15, 11 answers are given. Verse 2 gives three: The person who walks uprightly, first. This is the person who does the right thing when no one is watching, a person of great integrity.
Second, the person who performs works of righteousness. Paul wrote in Philippians 2:12, “Work out your own salvation with fear and trembling.” Our initial salvation comes freely, not by works, lest anyone should boast.” (Ephesians 2:8-10) However, once saved by grace, our continuing salvation expects us to work. It is unsafe to sit comfortably in the pew and allow others to do all the work.
Third, the one who speaks truth from the heart will please God and allow that one to ascend God’s holy hill.
Three more qualifications in verse 3: First, one cannot harm a brother or sister with his tongue; second, one cannot harm a brother or sister with his actions; third, one must not listen to harmful gossip about a friend. These three are intended to keep God’s people from hurting one another.
In verse 4, three more qualifications concern how we react to actions and words from others. First, God commands us to hate evil even if that evil is coming through a loved one. Second, on the other hand, God commands us to honor those whose fear of the Lord leads to obedience. Third, we must keep our word on any deal we make, no matter how much we may lose in the bargain.
Verse 5 deals with how we treat the poor and innocent. First, we must never take advantage of the poor, in this case, by charging excessive interest rates on loans. In many (maybe most?) cases, we should not charge any interest at all toward those who are struggling to survive.
Second, we must never be guilty of accepting a bribe to judge or testify against an innocent person.
How badly do you want to climb this hill? Enough to qualify by these expectations of God? We will conclude this Feb. 1.