The Little League coach sat the little guy down on the bench and asked, “Sam, do you understand what it means to be a team player?”
Sam nodded his head, yes. Coach went on, “Do you understand, Sam, what it means when we say it doesn’t matter if we win or lose, but how we play the game that matters? I mean, we try our best to win every game, but if we play our best, but lose, we show good sportsmanship and congratulate the other team. You understand that?”
“Yes, Coach,” Sam said.
“Well, do you understand that when the umpire calls a third strike on you or you are called out at first base when you’re running out a ground ball that you don’t curse or swear or shout hostile words at the umpire?” By now, Sam is close to tears as he cries, “Yes, Coach, I do!”
“Good,” Coach said, “then could you go over there and explain it to your mother?”
Some children’s sporting events show very little peace. The lack of peace shows loudly during the very season in which we celebrate the Prince of Peace. Often it is not raucous anger one shopper may show toward another. Sometimes it is merely the lack of peace, the lack of ability to focus on the spiritual story of the Messiah come to Earth to bring good news.
I find that it is difficult to find a night free to really relax and experience peace during the entire month of December. Shouldn’t be.
The shepherds abiding in their fields with their flocks of sheep one night heard the word that peace on Earth was being proclaimed. At first, just one angel appeared to them and announced, “Do not be afraid, for behold I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people.” Then he continued on to reveal that the Messiah, the Son of God, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords had just been born.
Furthermore, he told the shepherds where they could find this baby.
All of a sudden the night sky was filled with more angels than one could count, and before the poor shepherds could scarcely comprehend it all, the whole host revealed these words: “Glory to God in the highest, and on Earth peace, good will toward men!”
Notice these angels did not sing any of this, as we often mistakenly conclude. The Bible simply says the angels said these words. (Luke 2:8-14)
You know, peace was difficult to find at that time. The emperor, Caesar Augustus, had ordered all Jews to return to the homes of their births. No Jewish family wanted to have to travel, in many cases, long distances to take this census. Many were so poor it hurt them badly, financially, to miss work.
More than that, who did Caesar force to pay for this census? Not the Roman government. Not himself. He wasn’t about to pay for this act of prideful vanity. No, the very people who were forced to leave their jobs to go complete this census were taxed and forced to pay for something they didn’t want.
Have you ever heard of a government doing such a thing? The more things change, the more they stay the same.
No wonder the zealots were so active in their attempts to kill anything Roman. In the midst of this great turmoil, an angel announces that the Prince of Peace has been born.
Glory to God in the highest! Peace to you and yours this Christmas season.