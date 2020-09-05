Woman to divorce lawyer: “I want a divorce.” Attorney: “What are the grounds?”
Woman: “Oh, about 40 acres.” Attorney: “No, I mean, do you have some kind of grudge?”
Woman: “No, but we do have a carport.” Attorney: “No, no, I mean for example, does he beat you up?”
Woman: “No sir, I’m up before him every morning.” Attorney: Let’s try this: Do you tend to wake up grumpy?”
Woman: “Oh no, sir. I always let him sleep until he wakes up.” Attorney: “Ma’am, all I really want to know is this: What is the problem in your marriage that you think requires a divorce?”
Woman: “Well, sir. My husband thinks we have a serious communication problem.”
At least six times in scripture, the apostle Paul starts out a thought, “I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren,” then shares a very important teaching moment with his audience. He wants to communicate a crucial spiritual idea and he wants to make sure he has their attention to get the point.
In Romans 1:13, Paul wanted his readers to know that he planned to come to them because of the great need to bear fruit among them, to see souls won and new Christians trained to serve their Lord.
In Romans 11:25, Paul communicates that “blindness in part has happened to Israel until the fullness of the Gentiles comes in,” and the reason for it leading up to verse 25. Hope for Israel in verse 26, “Cut out of the olive tree” during the time of the Gentiles, Israel will be grafted back in!
1 Corinthians 10:1 warns that just as the worship of idols in the wilderness during the time of Moses caused the loss of God’s favor, so that example (10:6,7) should keep us from idolatry!
1 Cor 12:1 shows that, while speaking in an unlearned language was a gift from God, it was not to be desired above other gifts, like prophecy, Paul went on to say in chapter 14.
2 Cor 1:8 teaches that trust in God got Paul’s group through a very trying time, insomuch that “we expected to die!” He passes on the encouragement to his readers to trust in God, always!
I Thessalonians 4:13 cleared up a false belief that those who died as Christians before Jesus’ second coming would miss going to heaven! All who are faithful in Christ will be rewarded!
Satan loves to mess with our communication, and counts on our ignorance to help his cause to lead us to hell! God’s Word is given to us “lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices.” 2 Corinthians 2:11 “Be sober, be vigilant; because your enemy the devil, as a roaring lion, walks about, seeking whom he may devour.” I Peter 5:8
Many in our world are ignorant by choice! They don’t want to know the truth. God’s verdict: If any man be ignorant, let him be ignorant.” 1 Corinthians 14:38 “For they being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves to the righteousness of God.” Romans 10:3.
Sound like today? Extreme leftists in our Congress and Senate wish to change Godly values into ungodly ones. They are succeeding, and America is the big loser! Evil people claim to have values — and they do, but they are not God’s values!
Can you discern the difference?