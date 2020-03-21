The kindergarten teacher assigned her class to bring for show-and-tell some object that represented their religion.
The first student raised a picture of a six-pointed star and said, “My name is Benjamin and I am Jewish and this is a Star of David.” The second student held up some beads and said, “My name is Mary and I’m Catholic and this is a rosary.”
The third student stood up with Corning Ware and said, “My name is Tommy. I go to the Church of Christ and this is a casserole.”
We in the churches of Christ like our carry-in dinners! Don’t you think, though, that it’s more than a casserole that should set us apart? More than a Star of David or a rosary or any other earthly symbol.
Exactly what does it mean to be set apart for the glory of God? Psalm 4:3 says, “But know that the Lord has set apart for Himself him who is godly. The Lord will hear when I call to Him.”
2 Corinthians 6:17: “Come out from among them and be separate, says the Lord. Do not touch what is unclean and I will receive you.” This was quoted from Isaiah 52:11 where God spoke to the children of Israel reminding them that they were to be different from the world. They were to refrain from idolatry and the immoral sins of nations around them.
Now to the Corinthians, Paul reminds them that Christians are to follow the same general rule. We came out of the world. Why would we want to go back to the sins of the world around us that God has so clearly condemned?
I Corinthians 6:9-11 lists several sins of which God says those who commit them cannot go to heaven to live with Him eternally. In verse 11, however, God reminds us through Paul that even those horrible sins can be forgiven!
He says in verse 11, “Such (sinners) were some of you. But you were washed (in baptism), you were sanctified (set apart for a holy purpose), you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus and by the Spirit of our God.” Of course, they had to cease these sins to receive God’s grace.
No physical “thing” can sanctify me. Only the Spirit of God can set me apart to do good works. Paul gives us God’s Powerful Word in Ephesians 2:8-10, “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast. For we are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.” We are set apart, sanctified by God’s Holy Spirit, to do good works.
2 Peter 2:9 says we are “a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, his own special people, that (we) may proclaim the praises of Him who called (us) out of darkness into his marvelous light.”
Peter and Paul, in different words, agree. Christians are set apart to proclaim the praises of our wonderful Lord and God!
We do that by living righteously, avoiding temptation, pleasing God from our hearts to our actions. And if, along the way, we get to enjoy a casserole once in a while in fellowship with others, all the better!