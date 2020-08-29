From the 1970s comes the story of Inerik Zellner and his wife, who lived 20 miles outside of Munich, Germany. They never missed Sunday morning service in their church in Munich, though they owned no automobile.
Their alarm went off at 4 a.m. Sunday morning. After a quick, cold breakfast, they walked 45 minutes to the train station. They boarded the 6:55 train to Munich, arriving at 7:45. From there they took a streetcar to the church building for the 8:30 a.m. prayer service. Then they participated in the 9 a.m. Bible study, followed by the worship service at 10.
After the worship service, they returned home: The streetcar to the train station, the train trip of 34 kilometers (20 miles) back to their local station, then the 45-minute walk from the station back to their home by 2 p.m. Through terrible weather, the Zellner’s never missed.
So, what was your excuse for missing Bible School and worship?
Faithfulness is one of the fruit of the Spirit, Galatians 5:22, 23. Faith and faithfulness are not the same, but they are related. Romans 10:9, 10 says “that if you confess with your mouth ‘Jesus is Lord’ and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.”
The “believing” mentioned in these two verses equates with faith. “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” So says Hebrews 11:1. “We walk by faith, not by sight,” says another passage (2 Corinthians 5:7).
The evidence of things not seen, that is faith! God says in Romans 1:18-20 that God has revealed Himself so clearly through evidence, both seen and unseen, that man is without excuse who rejects his existence.
In fact, God says in Hebrews 11 again, this time in verse 6: “For without faith it is impossible to please Him (God), for he who comes to God must believe that He exists, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.”
Evidence of God is seen in nature every day. Faith extends beyond believing in God’s existence to believing that He sent his Son to die for us in a cruel Roman crucifixion, that He raised Him from the dead. When we truly believe in these things, his faith will lead to believing “unto righteousness” (above), which means obedience! True faith leads to obedience. Trust and obey!
That obedience begins with repentance and baptism (Acts 2:36-39). Then it goes on to living the Christian life. This is where faithfulness comes in. Faithfully living for Jesus after conversion will fulfill the original faith, complete it to the point of receiving the hope of eternal salvation.
My granddaughter, Claudia, is halfway through her studies to become a dental hygienist. On a wall in one of her labs at college is a plaque with these words: “If you always do what you’ve always done, you will always get what you have always gotten.”
If you have not been faithful, you will continue to reap the fruit of unfaithfulness. If you have been faithful, you will reap the reward of faithfulness.
Jesus said, “Be faithful until death, and I will give you the crown of life.” (Revelation 2:10b)