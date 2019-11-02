Let’s just say she wasn’t the sharpest knife in the wood block.
She was seen diving into the city swimming pool, then climbing up the ladder saying, “I wish it was Friday. I wish it was Friday.” Then she went to the diving board, jumped off again, and came up the ladder again saying, “I sure wish it was Friday.”
Finally a man asked her why she kept diving into the pool, then saying “I wish it was Friday.”
She responded, “Because that’s the day they put water in the pool!”
Jesus’ 12 disciples daily observed magnificent healings and miracles performed by Jesus. In spite of this, they often missed important points Jesus meant to teach.
In Mark 8, Jesus fed the four thousand. Yes, I know He fed 5,000 on another occasion, but this lesser-known event feeding 4,000 was performed sometime after the feeding of the 5,000.
On this second occasion Jesus fed 4,000 with seven loaves and a few small fish. When they were all filled, seven baskets full of fish and bread were picked up!
Leaving this area, Jesus and the 12 boarded a ship. At Dalmanutha, they encountered Pharisees, who promptly requested that Jesus show them a sign from heaven. Jesus refused to give a sign. He re-boarded the ship with the 12 and they left, his disciples forgetting to get food for the journey. Jesus promptly addressed them all, “Take care to avoid the leaven of the Pharisees and of Herod.”
The 12 thought Jesus was scolding them for neglecting the food. Jesus said, “Duh!” (Well, He didn’t actually use that word!) He said, “Why is it you still don’t get it? Don’t get what I’m all about? Don’t get that the Pharisees are mostly show but light on truth in imparting my Father’s Word? Are you blind? Are you deaf? Is your memory weakening? How is it that you just don’t understand?
The leaven of the Pharisees was a mixture of clueless teaching, selfish attitudes, and uncaring feeling toward the poor and the lost. Jesus so wanted his disciples to learn opposite ways!
Shortly thereafter when they encountered a blind man in Bethsaida, Jesus did something new. He healed the man only partially so that he saw men who looked like trees walking. Jesus then fully restored the man’s sight.
Was this another lesson for his disciples? Of course it was, but what lesson exactly? Was it simply that just as the blind man was only healed partially at first, the disciples’ faith was only partially effective.
While they should by now have seen Jesus clearly to be the Son of God, their faith was only partial. When Jesus proceeded to ask them who He was, Peter declared Him to be the promised Christ, the Son of Almighty God. Yet, when Jesus then revealed his death soon to come, Peter rebuked Him, meaning well in his desire to defend Jesus, but making the same mistake the Pharisees made.
Jesus rebuked him. “Get behind me, Satan, for you think and favor more the way man thinks than the way God does!” This lesson, carried through five or six scenes/events, taught the 12 to learn to think the way God thinks, not as man thinks!
Get into the Word, friends, and begin to think and understand the way God thinks!