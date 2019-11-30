From the late 1940s comes the true story of a fool.
A man new to town entered the local barbershop to get a haircut and meet a few new guys. While waiting his turn, a boy of about 8 entered the shop to say hello to the men. The barber said to the new man in town, “Say, watch what this fool kid does.”
Whereupon the barber took a nickel and a dime out of his cash register and offered the boy one or the other, his choice. The boy gazed at the coins briefly, then chose the biggest coin, the nickel. Then out the door and happily on his way he went. The barber said, “What a stupid kid! Doesn’t even know the bigger coin is worth less than the smaller one — and he does it every time.”
The new man felt empathy for the boy. He excused himself, saying he’d be back, went out the door just in time to see the boy emerging from the ice cream shop next door. He called to the boy and poured out his concern, “Listen son, you should know that the smaller dime is worth two nickels. It makes me feel bad that those men think you’re a fool. Just wanted you to know you were making a mistake.”
The boy looked up at the man for a moment, then trusting his instincts, replied, “Mister, that barber has been making that offer to me all summer. I’ve gotten at least a dozen ice cream cones out of him. The day I choose the dime is the last time he’ll ever make me that offer.”
Who’s the real fool in this story? To the wise young boy, there was just no comparison. Choosing the nickel was worth far more than choosing the dime in this situation.
Romans 8 is my favorite chapter in the entire Bible. I am preaching a series of seven sermons from this chapter for my church right now. Last Sunday I preached from verses 18-27 about five contrasts about which there is just no comparison.
First, verses 18-21 teaches us that there is no comparison between the sufferings of this world and glory which will be revealed in heaven when we get there (if we are faithful to God till the end). The point acknowledges that suffering is not a joy, but that the glorious treasure of heaven will far outweigh the struggles we endure on earth, no matter how painful.
Second, verses 15 and 21 point out that the law of liberty in Christ is far superior to the old law of Moses with its hundreds of rules that not one person could ever keep — until Jesus came to earth and did it. When one is baptized into Christ, Romans 6:1-7 teaches us that he is freed from the slavery of sin.
Third, verses 22, 23 show that we will never be homeless if we accept God’s offer of adoption. Our adoption as God’s children when we choose to follow Christ overcomes any feeling of not belonging here.
Fourth, verses 24, 25 promise that there is no comparison between hopelessness and the great hope that one finds in Christ Jesus. Finally, verses 26, 27 show that God’s great strength is the answer to our sometimes helpless feeling.
Five contrasts in which the world’s way may at first seem more attractive, but in deeper study you discover there is just no comparison between the benefits of God’s Way and those of the world.
Compare any struggle of this life with God’s solution. God’s benefits are always far superior.