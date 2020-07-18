Our friend Tony Sullivan tells of a teacher assigning a 200-word essay to her class on the topic, “My Hero.”
One boy chose his father as his hero. When Dad read the paper his son had written, with a lump in his throat he said to his son, “I am really touched, Son. Why did you pick me as your hero?”
His son replied, “Because I didn’t know how to spell Arnold Schwarzenegger.”
Maybe Dad shouldn’t have asked!
Say, I wonder how your family is building each other up emotionally and spiritually? Many bits of advice appear in the Bible regarding how to interact with family.
A good starting place? The Golden Rule: “Therefore, whatever you want others to do to you, do also to them.” (Matthew 7:12)
What better place to begin practicing this rule than in the home! Learn to treat brothers and sisters, parents, children and other family members in the way you wish to be treated.
When a sibling mistreats another, parents should step right in and bring up the importance of the Golden Rule. “Is that the way you would want your sister to treat you? No, then why are you treating her like that?” And do it every time there is a need for it!
Reinforcement is one of the greatest tools of parenting. It won’t take long before children begin to get the idea. Then extend the concept to how they treat other children they play with, or even adults they interact with, like teachers or friends from church.
From this foundational point, parents can learn to teach such great Bible passages as Deuteronomy 6:5-9. Read it right now if you have the time. This passage tells us to take every opportunity to teach our children.
Teaching moments come at the dinner table. Make sure, parents, that you insist upon everyone eating together at supper time. Make bedtime a moment the kids will always remember, the time you take, Dad and Mom, to sit on the bed after tucking in that child and telling a Bible story lesson.
When you run to the grocery story, take one of the kids and use it as a time to talk about their needs and desires. Find a way to bring the Lord into the discussion.
Waiting in the doctor’s office, in line at the bank, or taking a walk in the neighborhood; there are many opportunities arise in which you can teach a great Bible lesson. They will remember what you are teaching even if they don’t realize you are teaching!
On the other hand, the Bible says, “Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right.” Ephesians 6:1
I cannot get over the rudeness of children toward their parents, speaking back angrily at a parent who has simply told them to clean her/his room. Then the parent tries to reason with the child! Seriously? No child should be allowed to backtalk a parent without serious punishment! Help your child memorize Ephesians 6:1 (above) and recite it often.
Ephesians 6:4 also commands fathers not to frustrate their kids. Be careful how you train and discipline the kids. Failing to encourage when they do well, but always noticing a fault will frustrate a kid and cause him/her to wonder why even try to do right.
Much more help is in the Word, parents. Powerful words! Find them! Use them! Glorify God in teaching them!