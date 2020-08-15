This month’s issue of The Voice of the Martyrs is remembering back 12 years ago to a concerted effort by extremist Hindus to stop the spread of Christianity in India.
Dozens of men, church leaders in Christian churches of India, were murdered by these extremists.
About 200 extremists descended upon churches on Aug. 24, 2008. Though preachers hid in homes of church members, many were found, dragged outside their homes into the streets, and commanded to deny the name of Jesus Christ. The men killed were all given the chance to live if they would just denounce Jesus. When they refused to do so, they were killed on the spot.
In that month of August 2008, Hindus attacked 600 villages, destroyed hundreds of churches, burned and looted nearly 6,000 homes leaving 5600 people homeless. More than 100 were killed and 18,000 injured.
The women who became widows that day still carry on the work of Christ. One said, “I’m not ashamed that my husband was a follower of Christ. I’m not ashamed that I am a follower of Christ.”
Though this was 12 years ago, India’s Hindu leader, Om Swami Maharaj, has sworn to rid India of all Christians and Muslims by 2021. When severe persecution has come to God’s people in the past, the church has prospered! How can the church thrive in the face of such persecution?
The persecution backfires on the persecutors! One Hindu preacher was commanded to deny Christ. He simply replied, “I cannot do that.” A large stone lying nearby was picked up and crashed upon this preacher’s head, killing him.
Rather than frighten Christians, that seems to have inspired them to faithfulness! Rather than stomp out Christianity by 2021, India’s Christian population, like the Christian populations in many Muslim countries, is growing.
There are an estimated 63 million people in India today who claim Christianity, less than 5 months from 2021. Those who command a denial of Christ Jesus do not realize they are not fighting mankind; they are fighting God.
In 1 Samuel 8:7, God told Samuel to give Israel the king they so wanted and let them discover for themselves why that would be such a bad idea! He said, “… for they have not rejected you (Samuel), but they have rejected me (God)!”
Moses had said something similar when the people murmured against his leadership, “… for your murmurings are not against us (Moses and Aaron), but against God.” (Exodus 16:8)
The church grows during times of serious persecution against God’s people; the church dies when her own people get comfortable in their luxury and depend on selves rather than on God. India is mounting a severe attack against Christianity.
In 2015, India was the 25th worst place for persecution against Christians. It has risen to at least the 11th worst place for persecution against Christians today. In spite of murders and terrible torture against Christians, God’s people are growing in their faith in India.
Meanwhile, in America, where persecution is just beginning, Christianity is waning in the midst of the greatest prosperity ever to grace any Christian nation.
Of course, in our prosperity we are no longer a true Christian nation. Lost, not by force of persecution, but by choice.