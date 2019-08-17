Misunderstandings of words in songs or even in normal conversation can create confusion and wonder. Some are just outright funny when you know your interpretation is inaccurate.
Do you remember the hit song of the 1960s with the words, “There’s a bathroom on the right?” Of course not, because there was no hit song of that title or even with those words included in the song. The song, of course, said, “There’s a bad moon on the rise.”
Another hit song sounded to me like it was saying in one line, “our love will croak” when actually it said, “our love will grow.”
Even in church we had songs that lent themselves to misinterpretations. Remember the great hymn, “Rex is chewing Paraffin”? Probably not. But you might remember “Rescue the Perishing.” Or the one the kids always wanted to see, not just sing about: “Gladly, the Cross-Eyed Bear”. The real words, “Gladly the Cross I’d Bear” gives a completely different connotation.
But when one of the men asked the people to stand and announced “lettuce spray,” it brought a whole new meaning to worship.
Of course, we soon got it that he was saying “Let us pray.” But for a while there, some of us wondered what lettuce spray was and what it had to do with talking to God.
The old King James version of the Bible stood the test of time. It was a great version with accuracy greater than man could have expected without God’s help. Today, though, it is still the same accurate word it has always been.
There are a few words that have completely changed their meaning since the KJV came out 400 years ago. Take I Peter 3:1, 2 where the Greek word translated “conversation” twice means in both places “conduct” or “behavior.” Otherwise, it can sound rather contradictory to hear the words, “Likewise, ye wives, be in subjection to your own husbands, that if any obey not the word, they may also without the word be won by the conversation of the wives.”
Without the word may be won by conversation? Conversation IS words!
Upon deeper study, you realize two things in this text. First, “the word” is not speaking of the wife’s word, but is speaking of God’s Word. Second, since “conversation” then meant “conduct,” we see that God is saying here, “Be in subjection, wives, to your own husbands, so that if your husbands fail to obey the Word of God, they may be won to the Lord by the conduct of the wives without hearing God’s Word preached.”
The wife’s conduct eventually leads the husband to hear the Word.
Sometimes it is the husband who is a believer and wife not. Same advice God gives to them is to win your wife to the Lord by your love and overall behavior if she is not open to hearing the Word of God spoken to her. When one showers the spouse with love and respect, the spouse will notice and generally react in a positive fashion. Many have been won to the Lord by a caring, selfless spouse.
The old line goes, “Most people would rather see a sermon than hear one any day.” Listening to God’s Word is as important as ever, but folks still want to see a lesson in action.
We may experience a bit of fun with some misunderstandings, but we will get God’s clear Word if we stick to it.